Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsWaterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWaterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, HandrailWaterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Wood, Chair, CountertopWaterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Lymington, United Kingdom
  • Architects: OB Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brett Charles Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Barry Frampton Ltd, Dorset Joinery, Ecosmart, IQ Glass Ltd, Pirnar, Porcelain Tiles, The Myres Touch, UK Wood Floors
  • Main Contractor: Tuakana
Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Brett Charles Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Boasting an incredible yet highly exposed setting on the South Coast, Waterside is a seaside home reimagined for modern living, with a distinctive contemporary aesthetic.

Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brett Charles Photography
Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Brett Charles Photography

A key objective was to strike a balance between opening up the home to enjoy the 180-degree ocean views and creating a sense of drawing the sea in, while also providing calm, cocooning spaces that act as a retreat for the owners. A deep house, layouts have been carefully planned to maximize natural light, particularly on the ground floor which is home to the owner’s artist’s studio.

Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Brett Charles Photography
Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Image 15 of 17
Ground Floor Plan
Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Wood, Chair, Countertop
© Brett Charles Photography

Natural, deeply textured materials used throughout add a great sense of warmth and intimacy to the spaces, A honey-colored sandstone wall begins externally and continues inside, drawing the eye to a timber staircase that opens onto the expansive living space overlooking the sea through a vast glazed panel.

Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Brett Charles Photography
Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Brett Charles Photography

Anchoring the building to the site, the materials used will weather gracefully, even against the sometimes-harsh environment of the home’s exposed coastal setting.

Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brett Charles Photography

Project gallery

About this office
OB Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodStone

Cite: "Waterside ‘Upside Down’ Artist’s Home Elevating Seaside Living / OB Architecture" 27 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002978/waterside-upside-down-artists-home-elevating-seaside-living-ob-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

