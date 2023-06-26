Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura

Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura

Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura

Houses, Detail
Villarrica, Chile
  • Architects: Medio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  83
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Rothoblaas, Nuprotec, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo

Text description provided by the architects. Refugio Hachi is a project located in the rural area of the Villarrica commune in southern Chile. It is situated on a plot with abundant native forest and, with the aim of preserving the existing trees and making the most of the light and heat, it was decided to locate the project in the only available clearing. The client, a jeweler, wanted a refuge that not only served as her home, but also as a place to design and work. The design of this space had to meet the following requirements: thermal efficiency, comfort, spaciousness, illumination, and views of the native forest.

Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Image 16 of 17
Floor plan
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Column
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo

As it is a project of a few square meters, it was decided to design a single large space, dispensing with dividing walls and using level changes to mark the difference between areas. The project has three levels; it is accessed from the southeast, the lower level, where the laundry, loggia, and kitchen are located, and where the morning light enters. Then, climbing two steps, you reach the main area, where the living room is located, which advances towards the north seeking morning, midday, and afternoon light.

Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Image 17 of 17
Detail
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo

In this same area to the south is the workspace, thus receiving indirect light, ideal for this profession. Finally, at the third level, two more steps up, is the main room, the bathroom facing south, and a protected island bathtub inside. The latter is located in a volume that advances towards the northwest offering views of the native forest from all sides. The roof of the project transforms according to each space, generating large windows that seek sunlight and forest views.

Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair, Windows, Column
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo

For the project floor, a single material was sought for all areas, without visible joints, with a rustic appearance, and at the same time easy to clean. With these requirements, vitrified concrete was chosen, which was handcrafted by a local ceramist. All walls and ceilings are made of white bone-painted plasterboard so as not to detract from the origami-like morphology of the ceiling. The wood visible inside is old bridge structures from the area that were rescued for the project.

Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Beam, Bed
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Beam
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo

These pieces of wood were used for different functions; two large old beams were used for the level changes, leaving them overlapping directly on the floor and each change between areas is accompanied by a wooden arch of large sections, separated from the walls to allow a view of the pillars from all sides. In the main space, a large truss was left in view. These woods have a decorative and functional meaning at the same time. The exterior is covered with pre-painted black zinc that covers most of the project, except for the volume that advances towards the north, which was covered with local stone, installed by local stonemasons.

Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo
Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Emiliano Ruidíaz Riffo

Project gallery

Medio Arquitectura
Wood

Cite: "Hachi Cabin / Medio Arquitectura" [Refugio Hachi / Medio Arquitectura] 26 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags