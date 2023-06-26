Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Construction: Ciudad Vertical
  • Executive Drawing: Rodrigo Durán
  • Collaborators: Luisa Maldonado, Diego Castañeda, Carolina Hernández, Manuel Silva, Apolonio Gil, Félix Miguel, Aldo Ruiz.
  • Structural Design: Mata y Triana ingenieros consultores
  • Instalations: zmp Instalaciones
  • City: Mexico City
  • Country: Mexico
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© DIANA ARNAU
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Image 19 of 24
Parking Lot
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© DIANA ARNAU

Text description provided by the architects. MO288 is a 6-story residential building with 15 apartments located at Calzada Melchor Ocampo # 288 in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood in Mexico City.

MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography
© DIANA ARNAU
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Image 20 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Forest
© DIANA ARNAU

The project is planned on a 292m2 triangular-shaped plot in a busy corner of CDMX. The objective of the project was to try to have regular spaces within a rather small and irregularly shaped piece of land. For this, 3 1-bedroom apartments between 70 and 75 m2 per floor were accommodated.

MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Facade
© DIANA ARNAU
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Image 21 of 24
Type Floor Plan
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© DIANA ARNAU

Something fundamental in the design was that all the spaces were well-ventilated and illuminated, but trying not to have large openings due to the noise of the road that adjoins the building. The facades of the building were designed in a modular way based on brown concrete walls, ensuring that all interior spaces have open views of the city. To give more play to the façade, alternate balconies were designed, which help to give greater amplitude to the interior spaces and in turn give more privacy through metal plate railings.

MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography
© DIANA ARNAU
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Image 22 of 24
Roof Plan
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography
© DIANA ARNAU

At the center of the building, a patio was left to meet the required free area, which works for ventilation and lighting of the services and accommodates both vertical and horizontal circulation.

MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© DIANA ARNAU
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Image 23 of 24
Section
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography
© DIANA ARNAU

All the walls of the building are load-bearing, thus avoiding having columns that generate irregular corners and thus obtaining cleaner and more regular spaces. On the ground floor of the building, there is a lobby for the apartments and 2 commercial spaces that helps integrate the building with the neighborhood.

MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Glass
© DIANA ARNAU
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Image 24 of 24
Section
MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Interior Photography, Windows
© DIANA ARNAU

Todos los muros del edificio son de carga evitando así tener columnas que generan ingletes o esquinas y obteniendo de esta manera espacios más limpios y regulares. En la planta baja del edificio se acomoda un lobby para los departamentos y 2 locales comerciales que ayudan a integrar al edificio con la colonia.

MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© DIANA ARNAU

Project location

Address:Calz Melchor Ocampo 288, Anzures, Miguel Hidalgo, 11590 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS
Cite: "MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS" [Edificio habitacional MO288 / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS] 26 Jun 2023.

Top #Tags