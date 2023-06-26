MO288 Residential Building / MARCOS HAGERMAN / HGR ARQUITECTOS

+ 19

Construction: Ciudad Vertical

Executive Drawing: Rodrigo Durán

Collaborators: Luisa Maldonado, Diego Castañeda, Carolina Hernández, Manuel Silva, Apolonio Gil, Félix Miguel, Aldo Ruiz.

Structural Design: Mata y Triana ingenieros consultores

Instalations: zmp Instalaciones

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. MO288 is a 6-story residential building with 15 apartments located at Calzada Melchor Ocampo # 288 in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood in Mexico City.

The project is planned on a 292m2 triangular-shaped plot in a busy corner of CDMX. The objective of the project was to try to have regular spaces within a rather small and irregularly shaped piece of land. For this, 3 1-bedroom apartments between 70 and 75 m2 per floor were accommodated.

Something fundamental in the design was that all the spaces were well-ventilated and illuminated, but trying not to have large openings due to the noise of the road that adjoins the building. The facades of the building were designed in a modular way based on brown concrete walls, ensuring that all interior spaces have open views of the city. To give more play to the façade, alternate balconies were designed, which help to give greater amplitude to the interior spaces and in turn give more privacy through metal plate railings.

At the center of the building, a patio was left to meet the required free area, which works for ventilation and lighting of the services and accommodates both vertical and horizontal circulation.

All the walls of the building are load-bearing, thus avoiding having columns that generate irregular corners and thus obtaining cleaner and more regular spaces. On the ground floor of the building, there is a lobby for the apartments and 2 commercial spaces that helps integrate the building with the neighborhood.

