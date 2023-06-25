Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
Apartments, Residential
Royal Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom
Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brett Charles Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a clearing of trees overlooking the High Weald AONB and Hargate Forest, Strawberry Close is a contemporary residential development of nine apartments that benefits from a sense of seclusion in this busy urban location.

Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brett Charles Photography
Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Brett Charles Photography
Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Image 12 of 14
Ground Floor Plan

The building form echoes the contours of the sloping site with tiered setbacks and organic curves creating terraces that extend the living spaces to the outside, making the most of the far-reaching views.

Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Brett Charles Photography
Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Image 13 of 14
1st Floor Plan
Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Brett Charles Photography

A palette of varied materials allows the buildings to further blend into their verdant surroundings. The robust earthy brick of the ground floor supports light vertical timber cladding and oversailing brick banding of the upper floors, which appears lightweight in contrast.

Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Brett Charles Photography

Strawberry Close occupies a challenging, steeply sloped site in a sensitive setting, but the design embraces the challenges and uses them to create a unique and contextual building that enhances the locale and creates a subtle gateway to the forest.

Strawberry Close Town Centre Apartments / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Brett Charles Photography

About this office
OB Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

