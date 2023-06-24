Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Treetops House / OB Architecture

Treetops House / OB Architecture

Save
Treetops House / OB Architecture

Treetops House / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTreetops House / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeTreetops House / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, BeamTreetops House / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedTreetops House / OB Architecture - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Farnham, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Treetops House / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brett Charles Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a steeply sloping site, surrounded by pine trees, Treetops is a modern home with traditional elements, designed to encompass impressive and grand entertaining spaces whilst also creating a homely, inviting retreat for its owners. 

Save this picture!
Treetops House / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Brett Charles Photography

The design responds to the extraordinary topography of the site, with the rear forming a series of tiered terraces, louvers, and balconies that project into the treetops. The layering of elevations adds depth and animation, whilst the warm textures of buff brick and rich iroko timber adorning the façade allow the building to blend into its wild backdrop.

Save this picture!
Treetops House / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Brett Charles Photography
Save this picture!
Treetops House / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Brett Charles Photography
Save this picture!
Treetops House / OB Architecture - Image 16 of 18
Plan - Ground floor

Inside, spaces range from the expansive kitchen, dining, and entertaining area, with double-height glazing drawing the eye out to the panoramic woodland views, to cozy sunken lounges and a timber-clad meditation room and study. Maintaining a connection with the outside was another key element of the brief.

Save this picture!
Treetops House / OB Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Brett Charles Photography

Top-floor bedrooms nestled under the floating roof canopy provide beautiful outlooks and the spa leads directly onto a rear terrace, with the swimming pool and tennis court beyond.

Save this picture!
Treetops House / OB Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Brett Charles Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OB Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Treetops House / OB Architecture" 24 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002861/treetops-house-ob-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags