Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture

+ 18

Restaurant, Sustainability • Phnom Penh, Cambodia Architects: Bloom Architecture

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Robert Kleiner

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: A+Set , Dr. Illumination , GOMI Recycle , PLASTICPeople

Contractor: REDFURNESSE

Design Team: Antoine Meinnel, Cristina Toran, Heng Thanak, Nong Demy, Korn Seinekoun, Nget Choulong, Antoine Contour.

Owner: Pizza 4P’s

Supplier: PLASTICPEOPLE

City: Phnom Penh

Country: Cambodia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This innovative and conscious concept demonstrates the role of creatives such as BLOOM to turn a challenge of today in Southeast Asia - the plastic polluting our environment - to become a source of happiness for tomorrow - louvers for the brand-new flagship restaurant for PIZZA 4P’S.

7.8 tons of plastic (the equivalent of the waste for 70 persons over a year) were collected from Milk boxes, snack bags, straws, food containers, and market boxes to be recycled by PLASTICPEOPLE to fabricate louvers which will dress the interiors of the restaurant and protect the glass facade from sun radiation. Expanding on the zero-waste concept from PIZZA4PS, not only did the team creatively salvage materials, but a plastic recycling hub also usable by all patrons will be built into the store.

Sitting at the corner of a busy crossroad of the BKK1 district of Phnom Penh, this colorful open structure acts as a symbol of contemporary society. Together with the owner, constructor, and supplier, BLOOM developed an architecture that conveys values about using local resources and sustainability to educate the future generation in a fun, attractive way.