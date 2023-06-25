Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Pizza 4p's Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Pizza 4p's Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Windows, Beam
Pizza 4p's Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography
Pizza 4p's Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Sustainability
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
  • Architects: Bloom Architecture
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Robert Kleiner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  A+Set, Dr. Illumination, GOMI Recycle, PLASTICPeople
  • Contractor: REDFURNESSE
  • Design Team: Antoine Meinnel, Cristina Toran, Heng Thanak, Nong Demy, Korn Seinekoun, Nget Choulong, Antoine Contour.
  • Owner: Pizza 4P’s
  • Supplier: PLASTICPEOPLE
  • City: Phnom Penh
  • Country: Cambodia
Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Robert Kleiner

Text description provided by the architects. This innovative and conscious concept demonstrates the role of creatives such as BLOOM to turn a challenge of today in Southeast Asia - the plastic polluting our environment - to become a source of happiness for tomorrow - louvers for the brand-new flagship restaurant for PIZZA 4P’S.

Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Robert Kleiner
Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Image 20 of 23
Diagram
Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Robert Kleiner
Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Brick
© Robert Kleiner

7.8 tons of plastic (the equivalent of the waste for 70 persons over a year) were collected from Milk boxes, snack bags, straws, food containers, and market boxes to be recycled by PLASTICPEOPLE to fabricate louvers which will dress the interiors of the restaurant and protect the glass facade from sun radiation. Expanding on the zero-waste concept from PIZZA4PS, not only did the team creatively salvage materials, but a plastic recycling hub also usable by all patrons will be built into the store. 

Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Chair, Handrail
© Robert Kleiner
Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Image 22 of 23
Diagram

Sitting at the corner of a busy crossroad of the BKK1 district of Phnom Penh, this colorful open structure acts as a symbol of contemporary society. Together with the owner, constructor, and supplier, BLOOM developed an architecture that conveys values about using local resources and sustainability to educate the future generation in a fun, attractive way.

Pizza 4p’s Restaurant Phnom Penh / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Robert Kleiner

Project location

Address:Phnom Penh, Cambodia

