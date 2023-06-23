Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Store
  Spain
  Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR

Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR

Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR

Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior PhotographyNeutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior PhotographyNeutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Bathroom, WindowsNeutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, StairsNeutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - More Images+ 12

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Store
Madrid, Spain
  Architects: Estudio DIIR
  Area:  100
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Diaz Diaz
  Contractor: Reds
  Program: Comercial
  City: Madrid
  Country: Spain
Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. The desire to enhance the qualities of an already suggestive space makes this project an ambitious challenge. To achieve this, the intervention is reduced to three gestures whose conceptual load allows the space to be understood in a certain way.

Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Image 17 of 17
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Firstly, a perimeter device runs along the store's facade and changes its condition according to use. This means that this piece can become either a mirror, a shelf, a bench, or a planter. Its versatility envelops the project and brings unity to the entire composition. As a hinge element, a longitudinal piece of furniture is designed which, on the one hand, acts as a counter and, on the other hand, as a filter between spaces.

Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Shelving
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The public and commercial area is intentionally separated from the service area that functions as an office, bathroom, fitting room, and access to the warehouse. Finally, the most characteristic design of the store is located in the center of the public space. A sculptural volume is proposed whose main function is to organize the sales space and, by means of two steps, establish a hierarchy of use.

Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

In the center of the composition, and perpendicular to the piece, a large cantilevered table is drawn. The imposing 8 meters length dictates a radial path around which the customer discovers the product.

Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Column
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The volumetric power of the projected elements contrasts with the neutrality of their tones. The peace that is sought to be transmitted allows for an atmosphere where the product is the great protagonist.

Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Project location

Address:C. de Belén, 4, 28004 Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Estudio DIIR
Commercial Architecture Retail Store Spain
Cite: "Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR" 23 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags