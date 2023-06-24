Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeCurtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeCurtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCurtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, GardenCurtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion, Public Architecture
South Korea
Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Seohu Ahn

Text description provided by the architects. Due to its geographic characteristics as the vicinity of the airport, Magok District is subjected to height restrictions. As a by-product, sky, and clouds can be seen anywhere. These wide skies and clouds were the most primitive subjects of artistic sense during our childhood, taking us back and forth between reality and surreal states.

Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Seohu Ahn
Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Image 13 of 16
Axonometry
Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Seohu Ahn

While looking at this cloud, Charles Baudelaire called it an ‘intriguing structure made of intangible substance, as a moving architectural piece that God built with water vapor’, and loved the mysterious cloud that one can never touch.

Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Seohu Ahn

Like the cloud that Baudelaire was fond of, the cloud in <Curtain of Cloud> metaphorically expresses an architecture with structures and skins. The pavilion of silver curtain placed in front of the quiet Magok Station gently sways like a cloud, becoming a medium that excites people’s curiosities. The work, which used the sense of wide sky and clouds in Magok District as a metaphor, serves as a symbolic emblem that leads us to a world of imagination.

Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Seohu Ahn

Project location

Address:Magok station, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
PRACTICE
Office

Materials

SteelPlastic

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureSouth Korea

Cite: "Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE" 24 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002830/curtain-of-cloud-pavilion-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

