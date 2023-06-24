Curtain of Cloud Pavilion / PRACTICE

+ 11

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Due to its geographic characteristics as the vicinity of the airport, Magok District is subjected to height restrictions. As a by-product, sky, and clouds can be seen anywhere. These wide skies and clouds were the most primitive subjects of artistic sense during our childhood, taking us back and forth between reality and surreal states.

While looking at this cloud, Charles Baudelaire called it an ‘intriguing structure made of intangible substance, as a moving architectural piece that God built with water vapor’, and loved the mysterious cloud that one can never touch.

Like the cloud that Baudelaire was fond of, the cloud in <Curtain of Cloud> metaphorically expresses an architecture with structures and skins. The pavilion of silver curtain placed in front of the quiet Magok Station gently sways like a cloud, becoming a medium that excites people’s curiosities. The work, which used the sense of wide sky and clouds in Magok District as a metaphor, serves as a symbolic emblem that leads us to a world of imagination.