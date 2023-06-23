Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Café Bon9 / PRACTICE

Café Bon9 / PRACTICE

Save
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE

Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamCafé Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairCafé Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, TableCafé Bon9 / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Concrete, ColumnCafé Bon9 / PRACTICE - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Ho Han

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Yeongjongdo Island, this space is a cafe where pets and owners can spend time together. The space was designed by Seoul-based design studio PRACTICE and Hoffice in collaboration. The cafe consists of a total of three floors, and each floor has a different space composition. The seating space is designed in different ways for people to have various experiences.

Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Ho Han
Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography
© Ho Han
Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Image 24 of 26
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Ho Han

The design form of the project is based on the concept of a playground, and it was designed by imagining people and pets using it together. In this process, the scale of animals and people was considered, and as a result, furniture with various functions was created for dogs and people to use together.

Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ho Han
Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ho Han

The furniture combines functional elements into a single entity, such as slopes where dogs can climb and descend naturally, benches where people and dogs can sit together, and stand stairs with height differences.

Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Ho Han
Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Image 26 of 26
3rd Floor Plan

The overall atmosphere of the space was reflected in the floor, walls, and furniture based on warm tone colors. Visitors can feel the warm identity of Cafe Bon9 with the orange floor, the wood-grained curved walls, and the yellow furniture.

Save this picture!
Café Bon9 / PRACTICE - Exterior Photography
© Ho Han

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PRACTICE
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Café Bon9 / PRACTICE" 23 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002828/cafe-bon9-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags