Café Bon9 / PRACTICE

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Yeongjongdo Island, this space is a cafe where pets and owners can spend time together. The space was designed by Seoul-based design studio PRACTICE and Hoffice in collaboration. The cafe consists of a total of three floors, and each floor has a different space composition. The seating space is designed in different ways for people to have various experiences.

The design form of the project is based on the concept of a playground, and it was designed by imagining people and pets using it together. In this process, the scale of animals and people was considered, and as a result, furniture with various functions was created for dogs and people to use together.

The furniture combines functional elements into a single entity, such as slopes where dogs can climb and descend naturally, benches where people and dogs can sit together, and stand stairs with height differences.

The overall atmosphere of the space was reflected in the floor, walls, and furniture based on warm tone colors. Visitors can feel the warm identity of Cafe Bon9 with the orange floor, the wood-grained curved walls, and the yellow furniture.