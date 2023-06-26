Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Detail
  4. Spain
  5. Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura

Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura

Save
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura

Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsOffice Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsOffice Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairOffice Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamOffice Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Detail, Cowork Interiors
Celrà, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© La Renderia
Save this picture!
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Image 17 of 19
Floor Plan

Text description provided by the architects. The process to renovate the premises that would become our architecture studio started from a very clear premise: strip down to return to the essence of the original place.

Save this picture!
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© La Renderia
Save this picture!
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Image 18 of 19
Section
Save this picture!
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© La Renderia

From there, the project consisted of finding the balance between discovering a stage with its own personality, and carefully choosing the minimal elements added; tools that explain our way of doing and undoing, guaranteeing us to work at ease and feel at home.

Save this picture!
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© La Renderia
Save this picture!
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Image 19 of 19
Section
Save this picture!
Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© La Renderia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:17460 Celrà, Girona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
UNDOS Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailCowork InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura" [De casa a banco y de banco a casa / UNDOS Arquitectura] 26 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002814/office-studio-undos-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags