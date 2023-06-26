Office Studio / UNDOS Arquitectura

•
Celrà, Spain
-
Architects: UNDOS Arquitectura
- Area: 115 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:La Renderia
- City: Celrà
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The process to renovate the premises that would become our architecture studio started from a very clear premise: strip down to return to the essence of the original place.
From there, the project consisted of finding the balance between discovering a stage with its own personality, and carefully choosing the minimal elements added; tools that explain our way of doing and undoing, guaranteeing us to work at ease and feel at home.