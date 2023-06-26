Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Bolivia
  Mirador House / Sommet

Mirador House / Sommet

Mirador House / Sommet

Mirador House / Sommet - Exterior PhotographyMirador House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, FacadeMirador House / Sommet - Exterior PhotographyMirador House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Windows, Handrail, ColumnMirador House / Sommet - More Images+ 11

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
La Paz, Bolivia
  Architects: Sommet
  Area:  509
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Paul Renaud
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluvi, AutoCAD, Gladimar , Knauf, Ramon Soler, Roca, VASA
  Lead Architects: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Mariano Donoso, Erika Peinado, Sandra Molteni.
Mirador House / Sommet - Exterior Photography
© Paul Renaud
Axonometric
Axonometric
Mirador House / Sommet - Exterior Photography
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Mirador is located on a 509.00 m2 lot in the department of La Paz, Bolivia, and stands out for its unique design and location.

Mirador House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Paul Renaud
Axonometric
Axonometric
Mirador House / Sommet - Exterior Photography
© Paul Renaud

The house is formally planned in three volumes that integrate harmoniously into its surroundings. The lower volume is embedded in the sloping topography, forming a base close to the level of the main street to support the subsequent volumes. The second volume, corresponding to the first floor, moves closer to the main street, freeing part of the covered surface of the lower volume, forming the Mirador, the main attraction of the house.

Mirador House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Paul Renaud
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Functionally, the floors are quite clean, as a result of the structural modulation, which allows reducing the number of vertical enclosures, generating open spaces that do not compromise privacy or isolation. This is because, although they have doors that divide the spaces, they can be hidden behind cladding or furniture, giving the house the flexibility to close or unify the space.

Mirador House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Paul Renaud
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The different rooms have been strategically located in the house. On the façade facing the main street are the horizontal and vertical circulations, as well as the spaces of lesser use, in order to provide greater privacy and privileged views to the main and most used spaces, such as the bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, and office. These last rooms are located on the rear facade, opposite the main street, and offer the best panoramic views of the city, giving the inhabitants of the house the feeling of being in a perpetual viewpoint.

Mirador House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Windows, Handrail, Column
© Paul Renaud
Section
Section

As for the materials used, priority has been given to purity and quality. These materials are meticulously selected and placed from the beginning of the project. Materials such as exposed concrete, steel, riven wood panels in the interior of the house, and floor-to-ceiling glass panels that offer exceptional transparency can be appreciated.

Mirador House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Renaud

#Tags
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBolivia
Top #Tags