House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach

House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach
House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alexandre Kapellos

House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows, Handrail, BeamHouse with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairHouse with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Zurich, Switzerland
  • Architects: Studio Anna Jach
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alexandre Kapellos
  • Lead Architect: Anna Jach
House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alexandre Kapellos

Text description provided by the architects. A very narrow but highly frequented street, with reduced parking possibility for the contractors, the client wanted to move back in as soon as possible (short construction time). Sustainability is the key aspect of building construction: massive reduction of the carbon footprint by the usage of local wood and local insulation material (blown-in cellulose).

House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alexandre Kapellos
House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Handrail
© Alexandre Kapellos

Short transportation ways due to the selection of local contractors and materials. Excavation earth was reused as a rammed-earth sitting bench in the garden. Solar panels on the rooftop + heat pump provide electric energy and hot water. Due to the thickness of the building insulation (26cm, total wall thickness of 40cm), the heating cost was reduced by 50%.

House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Image 26 of 30
Plan

Inside, wooden panels were left without adding an extra render as the final finishing surface, resulting in a natural way of humidity exchange, a pleasant room climate, and the smell of fresh pine wood. No artificial chemical treatments were used for the internal wall protection, the surfaces were impregnated with natural flax oil combined with 5% of white mineral paint to prevent the wood from getting the yellow stain over time.

House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Alexandre Kapellos

Construction method. Prefabricated, sandwich-like, insulated pine wood panels, mounted together on site by 4 people using a mobile crane within 5 hours, vertical wood planks applied as a finish and protection on the exterior, groove, and tongue connections, reduced amount of screws and bolts, wall prefabrication using modern CNC-cut technology in the assembly hall 37 km away from the construction site.

House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Alexandre Kapellos

Digital art. Building facade with a programmed 3d shadow relief: CNC-wave-cut vertical facade planks cast a shadow of an open eye in the morning and a closed eye in the afternoon, giving a "living" effect to the exterior skin of the building and creating an interaction with the surrounding.

House with an Eye / Studio Anna Jach - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alexandre Kapellos

