World
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH

Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH

Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Handrail, Beam
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Bathroom

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mils, Austria
  • Architects: he und du ZT GmbH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Schreyer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sto, Josko, PREFA, RAICO, Rieder Group, Velux, Vola
  • Lead Architects: Christian Hammerl, Elias Walch
  • Interior Design: Christian Hammerl, Elias Walch
  • Project Manager: Alfred Eder
  • Structural Engineer: Peter Stippler
  • City: Mils
  • Country: Austria
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The Project 'House Am Feuerbachl' embraces the design concept of the "house in the house," featuring distinct volumes within the overall structure. With a focus on integrating harmoniously with nature and incorporating traditional gabled architecture, this design creates a visually striking and spatially dynamic living space.

Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© David Schreyer
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Image 21 of 26
Plan - Ground floor

Overcoming challenges such as a small creek on the plot, the design incorporates a bridge that enhances the project's charm. Sustainable construction techniques and materials were carefully chosen to establish a strong connection to the natural environment.

Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Handrail, Beam
© David Schreyer
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Facade
© David Schreyer

The arrangement of spaces within House Am Feuerbachl creates an inviting and visually captivating living environment. The distinct volumes allow for a clear division of functions while maintaining a sense of openness and flow between different areas. The gabled roofs not only add architectural elegance but also contribute to creating unique and characterful interior spaces, enhancing the house's overall livability and aesthetic appeal.

Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Shelving, Facade
© David Schreyer
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© David Schreyer
Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Image 23 of 26
Section - A

The project prioritizes a harmonious coexistence with nature, blending seamlessly with the surrounding environment. Despite the challenges posed by a small creek on the plot, the design incorporates a bridge that transforms the obstacle into a charming feature. This bridge not only enhances the house's visual appeal but also establishes a connection to the natural landscape, allowing inhabitants to appreciate the beauty of the creek and its surroundings.

Am Feuerbachl House / he und du ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Forest
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

