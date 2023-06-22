Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA

+ 14

Design Team: Constanza Andrade, Irene De Santos, Raúl López, Jorge Mañas, Sandra Sanz

Client: UVNTY Art Fair

Other Sponsors: Mahou, Tarkett España

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture studios Palma (Mexico) and NULA.STUDIO (Madrid) have joined forces to create Fake Realness, a space that explores the boundaries between reality and material fiction. Their joint proposal is an installation within the URVANITY contemporary art fair that investigates the creation of new materials in collaboration with TARKETT and revalues elements where technological evolution and infinite recycling directly question existing perceptions of artificiality.

The stony appearance of vinyl, a kind of reinterpreted granite, contrasts with the lightness of the pieces: curtains two meters thick that levitates above a crushed material of the same kind. This crushed material is both the origin and the destination of the material, as at the end of the exhibition, everything will be recycled and crushed, to become the same vinyl many times over.

The team at Palma (Ilse Cárdenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla), originally located in Mexico City and now digitally multi-located, was considered by Wallpaper* as one of the 20 most relevant emerging practices in the world in 2021, a year in which they also received the League Prize from The Architectural League of New York.

NULA.STUDIO (Laia Cervelló and Miguel Fernández-Galiano), based in Madrid, believes in design as a driving force for social transformation and focuses its practice on experimentation based on respect for existing elements, whether in the city, such as in the rehabilitation of the Foios Town Hall in Valencia, or in the landscape, such as in the Xoane Civic Center in Coruña.