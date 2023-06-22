Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA

Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Madrid, Spain
  • Design Team: Constanza Andrade, Irene De Santos, Raúl López, Jorge Mañas, Sandra Sanz
  • Client: UVNTY Art Fair
  • Other Sponsors: Mahou, Tarkett España
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Interior Photography, Brick, Column
© José Hevia
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Image 15 of 19
Axo
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture studios Palma (Mexico) and NULA.STUDIO (Madrid) have joined forces to create Fake Realness, a space that explores the boundaries between reality and material fiction. Their joint proposal is an installation within the URVANITY contemporary art fair that investigates the creation of new materials in collaboration with TARKETT and revalues elements where technological evolution and infinite recycling directly question existing perceptions of artificiality.

Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Image 16 of 19
Plan
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

The stony appearance of vinyl, a kind of reinterpreted granite, contrasts with the lightness of the pieces: curtains two meters thick that levitates above a crushed material of the same kind. This crushed material is both the origin and the destination of the material, as at the end of the exhibition, everything will be recycled and crushed, to become the same vinyl many times over.

Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Brick
© José Hevia
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Image 17 of 19
Elevation
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Interior Photography, Brick
© José Hevia

The team at Palma (Ilse Cárdenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla), originally located in Mexico City and now digitally multi-located, was considered by Wallpaper* as one of the 20 most relevant emerging practices in the world in 2021, a year in which they also received the League Prize from The Architectural League of New York.

Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Image 18 of 19
Elevation
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Image 10 of 19
© José Hevia

NULA.STUDIO (Laia Cervelló and Miguel Fernández-Galiano), based in Madrid, believes in design as a driving force for social transformation and focuses its practice on experimentation based on respect for existing elements, whether in the city, such as in the rehabilitation of the Foios Town Hall in Valencia, or in the landscape, such as in the Xoane Civic Center in Coruña.

Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Image 19 of 19
Elevation
Fake Realness Installation / NULA.STUDIO + PALMA - Image 12 of 19
© José Hevia

PALMA
NULA.STUDIO
