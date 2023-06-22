Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio

The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio

The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio

The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailThe Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior PhotographyThe Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, BeamThe Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mithapukur More, India
  • Architects: Abin Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:SyamSreesylam, Abin Chaudhuri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ADS Signature Collections
  • Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Mayank Nigam, Paromita Chatterjee
  • Execution Team: Jibendra Basak, Debkishor Das
  • City: Mithapukur More
  • Country: India
The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© SyamSreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Legacy at The Loft is the serendipitous extension of a 35-year-old home in an attempt to preserve the physical and emotional history while acknowledging growth and evolution of the residents. The existing building is a G+1 parental home, built by the architect’s father. To immortalize the man who was a central pillar of inspiration and admiration in his life, the architect wished to add on to the legacy of his childhood that molded his upbringing, by preserving the existing but enhancing it with a little of his own developed flair.

The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© SyamSreesylam
The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Image 18 of 19
Section
The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Abin Chaudhuri
The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© SyamSreesylam

The overall design is employed in retrofitting the “loft” space atop the retained structure. The major benefit of the site was that it provided an extraordinary opportunity for a multiple terraced structure. This was taken advantage of, to create a triple layer terraced abode consisting of the living facilities, toilets and a study. Each of the spaces overlooks a terrace. While the older building was repainted in beige, it provides the neutral base for the new construction which is a celebration of color and art. The structural skeleton in primary shades complement and provide the backdrop for antique pieces and period furniture from the yesteryears which are part of the architect’s collection, crated through travels domestically as well as overseas. Ceramic tiles, steel and wood have been harmoniously used to achieve timelessness in design. The binding element of the house - the striking mosaic flooring is a result of recycling the left-over tiles from various projects.

The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Abin Chaudhuri
The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© SyamSreesylam
The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Image 19 of 19
Axo

One of the most striking spaces in this uniquely enthralling construction is the front terrace, which showcases a myriad of antique pieces from large various ceramic and brass vases, to the traditional solid wood columns to a specially collected wooden temple goat from Kochi, all of which give the sense of a miniature museum but connected to the context with the integration of potted plantation in varying heights so as to camouflage the interiors from the exterior. 

The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Abin Chaudhuri

Project gallery

Abin Design Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Loft - Collateral of Terraces / Abin Design Studio" 22 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002767/the-loft-collateral-of-terraces-abin-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

