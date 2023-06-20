Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck

+ 30

Gallery • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Clara Werneck, Undiú

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 190 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Daikin , Embu Art Glass , Montek Montagem , NS Brazil

Architects In Charge: Clara Werneck, Tomás Millan e Victor Oliveira

Construction: Nix Construções

Structure: FT Oyamada

Air Conditioning: Green Watt

MEP: Ramoska e Castellani

Lighting Design: Lux Projetos

Window Frames: Arqmate

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project commissioned was to dispose of an exhibition room and an office space in a narrow site adjacent to an existing building belonging to Millan’s art gallery.

An internal passage and a common esplanade were proposed to communicate the buildings, guaranteeing unity between them.

The concept was to locate the exhibition room on the ground floor and to conform the office as a mezzanine that does not touch the side walls so that the resulting double-height void enables natural light to enter the exposition through a pair of longitudinal skylights located on the roof. The exhibition wall next to the façade was conceived as a detachable panel, allowing excellent communication between the interior and exterior.

While the construction’s perimeter and its service core were built in masonry and concrete, the façade, mezzanine and roof were designed as light steel structures, most of which pre-assembled in factory, granting more agility at the construction site.