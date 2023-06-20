Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior PhotographyMillan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior Photography, Table, ChairMillan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior PhotographyMillan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Exterior Photography, FacadeMillan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Gallery
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Clara Werneck, Undiú
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daikin, Embu Art Glass, Montek Montagem, NS Brazil
  • Architects In Charge: Clara Werneck, Tomás Millan e Victor Oliveira
  • Construction: Nix Construções
  • Structure: FT Oyamada
  • Air Conditioning: Green Watt
  • MEP: Ramoska e Castellani
  • Lighting Design: Lux Projetos
  • Window Frames: Arqmate
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The project commissioned was to dispose of an exhibition room and an office space in a narrow site adjacent to an existing building belonging to Millan’s art gallery. 

Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

An internal passage and a common esplanade were proposed to communicate the buildings, guaranteeing unity between them. 

Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Image 27 of 35
Longitudinal section A
Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

The concept was to locate the exhibition room on the ground floor and to conform the office as a mezzanine that does not touch the side walls so that the resulting double-height void enables natural light to enter the exposition through a pair of longitudinal skylights located on the roof. The exhibition wall next to the façade was conceived as a detachable panel, allowing excellent communication between the interior and exterior. 

Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok
Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Image 25 of 35
Plan - Mezzanine
Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Image 29 of 35
Cross section C

While the construction’s perimeter and its service core were built in masonry and concrete, the façade, mezzanine and roof were designed as light steel structures, most of which pre-assembled in factory, granting more agility at the construction site. 

Millan Art Gallery / Undiú + Clara Werneck - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Kok

Project location

Address:R. Fradique Coutinho, 1430 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05416-001, Brazil

