  Opening Up / Authenticity Revealed: The Journey of Hotel Gerl

Opening Up / Authenticity Revealed: The Journey of Hotel Gerl

Opening Up / Authenticity Revealed: The Journey of Hotel Gerl

In part six of Opening Up, the viewer is immersed in the story of Hotel Gerl, an Austrian retreat that beautifully combines tradition and modernity.

The Gerl family, the visionaries behind the hotel, provide insight into their unique design philosophy and the evolution of the hotel over the past two decades under their expert supervision. Discover how Hotel Gerl creates an inviting atmosphere and leaves a lasting impression on its guests.

Discover Hotel Gerl in FritsJurgens’ sixth episode of Opening Up.

