The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio

+ 16

Houses • Củ Chi, Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Schneider Electric AA Window , Jotun , MOEN Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Design Team: Võ Thanh Linh, Nguyễn Minh, Huệ Trần

City: Củ Chi

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

“The Longcave” is a project in this context on the area of 10 x 50m.

With thoughts create a place, not just a house, but it was emptying anxiety, and fear, the only remaining calm. “The Longcave” is an inspired space section of Son Doong Cave *, and human life in the initial period of the cave.

When stepping through a door and stepping into a space without walls, the space is a combination of voids. The different sectional shape for the same equivalent area creates different feelings for each space.

The boundary between inside and outside is blurred away. Light is deliberately set up with zones that directly and indirectly separate the space into different components: light, materials, transitions, and tranquility.