The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio

-
Architects: 23o5Studio
- Year: 2020
-
Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
-
Manufacturers: Schneider Electric, AA Window, Jotun, MOEN
-
Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
- Design Team: Võ Thanh Linh, Nguyễn Minh, Huệ Trần
- City: Củ Chi
- Country: Vietnam
“The Longcave” is a project in this context on the area of 10 x 50m.
With thoughts create a place, not just a house, but it was emptying anxiety, and fear, the only remaining calm. “The Longcave” is an inspired space section of Son Doong Cave *, and human life in the initial period of the cave.
When stepping through a door and stepping into a space without walls, the space is a combination of voids. The different sectional shape for the same equivalent area creates different feelings for each space.
The boundary between inside and outside is blurred away. Light is deliberately set up with zones that directly and indirectly separate the space into different components: light, materials, transitions, and tranquility.