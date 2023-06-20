Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio

The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio

Save
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio

The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, FacadeThe Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Interior PhotographyThe Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Interior PhotographyThe Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Củ Chi, Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Schneider Electric, AA Window, Jotun, MOEN
  • Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
  • Design Team: Võ Thanh Linh, Nguyễn Minh, Huệ Trần
  • City: Củ Chi
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

 “The Longcave” is a project in this context on the area of 10 x 50m.

Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

With thoughts create a place, not just a house, but it was emptying anxiety, and fear, the only remaining calm. “The Longcave” is an inspired space section of Son Doong Cave *, and human life in the initial period of the cave.

Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Image 17 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Hiroyuki Oki

When stepping through a door and stepping into a space without walls, the space is a combination of voids. The different sectional shape for the same equivalent area creates different feelings for each space.

Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Image 20 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

The boundary between inside and outside is blurred away. Light is deliberately set up with zones that directly and indirectly separate the space into different components: light, materials, transitions, and tranquility.

Save this picture!
The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
23o5Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "The Longcave 2 House / 23o5Studio" 20 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002663/the-longcave-2-house-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags