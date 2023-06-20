Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Dhotre, India
  • Design Team: Harish Niranjan, Pooja Pingle, Diganti Phadol, Lakshita Singh, Akhil Vardhan Bura, Sheetal Kashyap, Rucha Nargund, Simran Shaha
  • Fabrication: Anna Ghate
  • City: Dhotre
  • Country: India
Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar

Text description provided by the architects. The proposed house is in the village of Dhotre near Kopargaon, Maharashtra. This house started with studies on the rural economy of Maharashtra, where studies show a great fall in rural economic growth for many years. Farmers don’t get an assurance of earning after harvesting. This house handles an issue of rural economy and house. The proposed built form is an experiment to explore the idea of expanding the house. This resembles with farmer’s attitude, where he compromises on essential things because of uncertainty and tends to complete them partly.

Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar

Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar

The proposed house is composed of two built forms connected by a covered passageway. Out of these two, one block is built using the cost-effective experimental approach to construction which includes:

  1. RCC construction till the plinth
  2. Load-bearing walls with rat-trap bond
  3. Fabricated floor rested on brickwork
  4. Shingle roofing to cover the house (lightweight roof)

Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar

The House is a prototype capturing the realities of a lifestyle, at the intersection between traditional and modern, neither rural nor urban. This project proposes strategies for an accommodative, adaptive, and innovative built form, following up research on incremental approaches to building, to demonstrate an apt rural response. This house looks closely at the life of an agriculturalist and narrates his idea of living life, “HALF IS MORE!!!!

Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar
Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
Ground Floor Plan | Section A
Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar

Talking about a proposed block shows a transition from a diverse social space to a singular private space which resembles the house form of old Havelis from the north to Chettinad houses in the south of India. As this house is meant for the agriculturalist, who seeks a pleural space that accommodates many things. In the rural context, the threshold/ verandah plays an important role where it is connecting with the outside world. Verandah is a key kinetic space of the house because of its multiple uses throughout the daytime.

Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar

The courtyard in the house, allows the house to breathe and make way for daylight inside. It provides an additional room size in a cramped dwelling space, which is used for stacking grains, seating or talking with friends, sleeping at night, etc. The opening of the courtyard from the top is covered with recycled glass which traps the heat at the top, while the parallel wall on both sides is perforated which allows heated air to flow. A tree placed in the court provides shade and keeps the space moist.

Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar

Beyond the courtyard, on the upper floor of the house have two bedrooms, which sit on top of the cooking, and sleeping space below. The bedrooms above extend to the terrace, which is open to the sky. This terrace forms an important plural space, especially for women to conduct various activities like making various dried foods, pickles, etc. Terrace allows a cool breeze to enter the house during the night from the west. This house discusses the idea of a progressive rural house model with limited resources and passive techniques for climate control. The space-making exercise attempted to make a place for all, realizing the lifestyle of the owner.

Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx
© Abhijeet Ghospurikar

Cite: "Half is More - A House in Progress / Atelier Shantanu Autade + Studio Boxx" 20 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002662/half-is-more-a-house-in-progress-atelier-shantanu-autade-plus-studio-boxx> ISSN 0719-8884

