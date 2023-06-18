Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. CR House / Estudio Aloras

CR House / Estudio Aloras

Save
CR House / Estudio Aloras

CR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior PhotographyCR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior PhotographyCR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior Photography, FacadeCR House / Estudio Aloras - Interior PhotographyCR House / Estudio Aloras - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Funes, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Aloras
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  261
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ramiro Sosa
  • Lead Architect: Martín Aloras
  • Collaborators: Germán Merciadri, Leandro Part, Sofía Giancarelli
  • Construction: CEO Construcciones SRL
  • Structural Engineering: Luciano Lopez
  • Interior Design: María Eugenia Velázquez
  • Automation: OCIO Almacen Digital
  • City: Funes
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 22 of 34
Diagrama en axonométrica
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 23 of 34
Axonometría
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. Oxymoronic. “In the crowded moor, the silent noise of your quiet step echoed like a sigh and unchangeably altered the anarchic peace of my foreign and intimate existential dreams. From its adjacent distance, someone rebelled meekly and closed their eyes contemplating the absent scene with a diabolical beatitude that only she (or I) could try in vain, achieving it. That night you had returned without leaving and the day before you killed me with natural death.”

Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 24 of 34
Implantación
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 25 of 34
Original
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ramiro Sosa

The expansion of a house in a gated community in the city of Funes is a commission that comes to us to solve a program that will practically double the existing surface area. We must work on a recognized construction supported on the boulevard of the urbanization, which has long been part of the sector's physiognomy with vegetation. The house, a white piece, with pure and elegant lines, raises valuable questions on the table.

Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 26 of 34
Planta baja
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 27 of 34
Planta alta
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa

Is the expansion a completion of the same? Or, in contrast, a composition? Perhaps we can find another way of understanding two times of an apparently finished work?

Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 28 of 34
Vista norte
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 29 of 34
Vista sur
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa

Thinking about making decisions in a friendly but opposed way is a possible response.
In that dialogue, formal and conceptual, we design a box that fades, fragments, hides, but shows. The box closes, but also opens and practically floats behind the existing construction. Thus creating a recognizable piece that at times loses weight in almost all its senses, giving way to the memory of the void.

Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 31 of 34
Corte A-A
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 32 of 34
Corte B-B
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ramiro Sosa

A second skin envelops the facade and solves the fragmentation, lightening the presence of the new construction while at the same time delineating itself as a pure, delicate piece. This cladding composed of a succession of tubes conceals the openings, and in turn acts as sunshades protecting them from the East and West sun, fulfilling a specific function. These opposing and complementary decisions were part of the ideas and design process. The complex walk of this work seems to declare itself in the beautiful text of Fernando Aloras.

Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Facade
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 33 of 34
Corte C-C
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Image 34 of 34
Corte D-D
Save this picture!
CR House / Estudio Aloras - Interior Photography
© Ramiro Sosa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Aloras
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "CR House / Estudio Aloras" [Casa CR / Estudio Aloras] 18 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002610/cr-house-estudio-aloras> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags