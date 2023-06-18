Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Girona, Spain
  • City: Girona
  • Country: Spain
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals
Planta de emplazamiento
Planta de emplazamiento
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals

Text description provided by the architects. Under the shelter of Girona Temps de Flors, a well-known festival that for over half a century has adorned the city with floral displays, "(FL)oratori" emerges. This ephemeral creation is located in a privileged enclave, tangentially situated to the majestic Girona Cathedral, in addition to enjoying a peripheral view, occupying one of the highest points of the old town.

(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals
Esquema
Esquema
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals

Today, Plaça dels Apòstols or "(FL)oratori", yesterday a space with a great history behind it. An anachronism that will highlight the southern side of the Cathedral, despite not being the main entrance. Located opposite the square, where years ago the clergy house and cemetery were located, traces can still be seen in this same location.

(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals
Esquema
Esquema
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals

A symmetry of pre-existence that formalizes a smooth transition towards the sacred enclosure. A new space colonized by scarlet poppies and by the strong presence of the majestic entrance of the cathedral. An annex, an in-between, a vestibule, a prelude not only to what is to come, but also to what exists in the present. A container that wants to be a place of worship; a space that aims to make the most of the magical capabilities of the cathedral.

(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals
Planta
Planta
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals

Wrapped in a delicate veil, translucent and weightless, this square-shaped space frames the impressive facade of the cathedral. In the midst of a scarlet sea of petunias, scattered seats emerge, like steps that guide the curious traveler, inviting him to wander.

(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals
Sección
Sección
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals

"(FL)oratori" evokes introspection, attentive observation, whispered prayers, tempting aroma and the soft touch of flowers, moments of serenity, and a deep appreciation for the stories that inhabit these sacred grounds.

(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals
Modelo
Modelo
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals

The installation aims to highlight the historical and symbolic importance of the place, which endures to this day. It features a robust concrete base that symbolizes the enduring vestiges of the cathedral. As it ascends, a fascinating transformation occurs, as if by magic, revealing a surprising structure of corrugated steel. The steel beams gracefully rest on pillars in the shape of religious crosses, which allows for a flexible and effortless assembly process.

(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals
Modelo
Modelo
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals

From these ethereal beams, a light white fabric gently cascades, defining the space and cultivating an atmosphere of tranquility. To ensure the protection of the installation's elements and preserve the integrity of the existing heritage conditions, a carpet is used and the entire metal structure is coated with anti-rust paint.

(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals
Modelo
Modelo
(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
© Mireia Codina Visuals

Girona, Spain

Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà
Materials

Steel, Fabric

Temporary Installations, Spain

"(FL)oratori Installation / Eric Moya + Sílvia Prujà" 18 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

