World
Na Mime House / company studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeNa Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, FacadeNa Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, HandrailNa Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, StairsNa Mime House / company studio - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Sa Ràpita, Spain
  • Architects: company studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Modococophoto
  • Lead Architect: Jaime Company Ventura
  • City: Sa Ràpita
  • Country: Spain
Na Mime House / company studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Modococophoto
Na Mime House / company studio - Image 22 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Na Mime House / company studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Modococophoto

Site. NAMIME House is located in the town of Sa Ràpita, a coastal village in the south of Mallorca. The locality develops along the coast in front of the island of Cabrera, facing south. It is a quiet and residential place. The plot where the house is located has a rectangular shape and small dimensions, on a corner.

Na Mime House / company studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Modococophoto
Na Mime House / company studio - Image 23 of 25
Plan - First floor
Na Mime House / company studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Modococophoto

Project and strategy. In order to build on this plot, the municipal ordinances of the area require separating the house from the street and neighboring plots. Therefore, once the mandatory separations have been made, the resulting house is only 3 meters wide. This is the starting point: to fit the whole habitable program in only 3 meters of constructed housing width. This limitation invites locating the proposal in the longitudinal direction of the plot, taking advantage of the maximum occupiable space and maximizing solar exposure. 

Na Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Modococophoto
Na Mime House / company studio - Image 24 of 25
Plan - Roof
Na Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Steel, Handrail
© Modococophoto

At the front of the plot, hanging porch apparel is designed that will serve as solar protection and will function as a mechanism to maximize the interior space of the house. The project strategy is clear: to generate the maximum 'indoor-outdoor' space to cope with the limitation of 3 meters of enclosed housing. We have sought to bring the interior space, narrow, to the limit of the facade, including the entire front porch. Therefore, the habitable structure coincides with the structure that encloses the house, and the interior space has been modulated so that the rooms of the house respond to the rhythm of the structural axes. This modulation solves the program and at the same time configures all the spaces, including the facades.

Na Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom, Bed
© Modococophoto
Na Mime House / company studio - Image 25 of 25
Sections
Na Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, Door
© Modococophoto

On the ground floor we locate the bedrooms and on the first floor the living room, kitchen, and dining room. A space is also projected on the roof where the pool is located, being the most privileged place of the house to have fantastic views of the sea and the island of Cabrera. In order to reduce volume and communicate spaces, we opened up the building and introduced a series of interior courtyards that connect different rooms, generating multiple circulations. The courtyards, despite their small size, allow us to bring the garden to the upper floors and generate a filter with the street, to gain privacy in the bedrooms at street level. 

Na Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Modococophoto
Na Mime House / company studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Modococophoto

The materiality is very clear. The surfaces are resolved with terrazzo made in situ, biocalces, and natural lime stuccos, using a palette of warm and neutral colors. These materials have continuity and appear both inside and outside the house. For the execution of the terrazzo, aggregates, and stones from the area have been used, which we will find in interior elements such as washbasins, furniture, and countertops. The interior woodwork is made of sustainably produced pine from the country.

Na Mime House / company studio - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Modococophoto
Na Mime House / company studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Modococophoto

Residential ArchitectureHousesSpain
