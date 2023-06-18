Neigles House / LVPH Architectes

+ 16

Project And Construction Leader: Delphine Serio, Kevin salvi

City: Fribourg

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the edge of the Sarine River, amidst goats, sheep, chickens, and rabbits. In order to preserve the maximum amount of available land, a small tower is envisioned. The initial project envisaged two buildings corresponding to the detailed plan of the area.

Only one of them was realized. The plan is structured around a central block, housing the bathroom and storage areas. Three interconnected rooms are organized around this core. Only four windows are present per level.

They open up to the surrounding landscape and blend into the structure. Made of prefabricated wood, the 3-ply panels are left visible in all rooms. The regularity of the plan allows for the creation of 1, 2, or 3 apartments.