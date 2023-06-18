Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Neigles House / LVPH Architectes

Neigles House / LVPH Architectes

Neigles House / LVPH Architectes

© Joël Tettamanti

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Fribourg, Switzerland
  • Project And Construction Leader: Delphine Serio, Kevin salvi
  • City: Fribourg
  • Country: Switzerland
Neigles House / LVPH Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Joël Tettamanti

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the edge of the Sarine River, amidst goats, sheep, chickens, and rabbits. In order to preserve the maximum amount of available land, a small tower is envisioned. The initial project envisaged two buildings corresponding to the detailed plan of the area.

Neigles House / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Sink
© Rolf Siegenthaler
Neigles House / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rolf Siegenthaler
Neigles House / LVPH Architectes - Image 18 of 21
Plan

Only one of them was realized. The plan is structured around a central block, housing the bathroom and storage areas. Three interconnected rooms are organized around this core. Only four windows are present per level.

Neigles House / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rolf Siegenthaler
Neigles House / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Rolf Siegenthaler

They open up to the surrounding landscape and blend into the structure. Made of prefabricated wood, the 3-ply panels are left visible in all rooms. The regularity of the plan allows for the creation of 1, 2, or 3 apartments.

Neigles House / LVPH Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Joël Tettamanti

Project location

Address:Fribourg, Switzerland

About this office
LVPH Architectes
Office

Cite: "Neigles House / LVPH Architectes" 18 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

