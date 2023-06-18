Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN.
Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Quang Dam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: H.a, NQN.
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Kohler, Tien LightArt, Trimble Navigation, Xingfa
  • Architectural Design: NQN
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. The current status of the work is 2 old townhouses: 2.9mx16.7m and 3.1mx19.28m which have been degraded. The investor wants to combine the two houses and renovate them into a multi-functional project including shops, offices, and resting places.

Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Quang Dam
Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Image 18 of 22
Plan - 1st Floor
Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Quang Dam

Design ideas and inspiration - Located on Su Van Hanh Street, a famous stainless steel trading place in Saigon. The ground floor of the building is a shop selling stainless steel, the dividing wall of 2 existing houses has been demolished to have enough space to display products and sell in the traditional way.

Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Interior Photography
© Quang Dam

Contrasting with the noise, bustle, and clutter below is an office and a quiet pantry on the 1st floor, which is designed back in by a large green courtyard and transparent glass facade system, to increase contrast with the store and make a strong impression on passersby.

Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Quang Dam
Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Quang Dam

The 2nd floor is expanded to be the investor's private resting area with warm tones. Materials used are rustic such as terrazzo, concrete, and walnut furniture.

Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Quang Dam
Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Image 21 of 22
Section

The highlight is the orange iron ladder system throughout. The façade glass system turns the building into a brilliant lantern at night.

Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN. - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

H.a
NQN.
Cite: "Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN." 18 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

