Bao Long Office / H.a + NQN.

Office Buildings • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: H.a, NQN.

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Kohler , Tien LightArt , Trimble Navigation , Xingfa Manufacturers:

Architectural Design: NQN

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The current status of the work is 2 old townhouses: 2.9mx16.7m and 3.1mx19.28m which have been degraded. The investor wants to combine the two houses and renovate them into a multi-functional project including shops, offices, and resting places.

Design ideas and inspiration - Located on Su Van Hanh Street, a famous stainless steel trading place in Saigon. The ground floor of the building is a shop selling stainless steel, the dividing wall of 2 existing houses has been demolished to have enough space to display products and sell in the traditional way.

Contrasting with the noise, bustle, and clutter below is an office and a quiet pantry on the 1st floor, which is designed back in by a large green courtyard and transparent glass facade system, to increase contrast with the store and make a strong impression on passersby.

The 2nd floor is expanded to be the investor's private resting area with warm tones. Materials used are rustic such as terrazzo, concrete, and walnut furniture.

The highlight is the orange iron ladder system throughout. The façade glass system turns the building into a brilliant lantern at night.