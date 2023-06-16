John Olver Transit Center / Charles Rose Architects

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The John W. Olver Transit Center, located in Greenfield, MA, is the first net-zero transit center in the United States. It was funded in part by the FTA and ARRA. Since its completion, the 24,000 SF intermodal transit hub has introduced high-performance design to Franklin County, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and ethical design. The project serves as a depot for regional and interstate bus lines, a station for AMTRAK’s Vermonter and Valley Flyer lines, and an office for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments. The project received a 2023 AIA COTE Top 10 award.

From xeriscaping to sustainable technologies, this project brings a broad range of ecological and environmental values to the heart of the community. The design process fostered a multidisciplinary effort that integrated engineering, building technology, architecture, and landscape architecture into a seamless, holistic design. Architectural design decisions benefited from real-time energy modeling feedback, leading to the optimization of form and orientation, fenestration, and systems. Thermal modeling of details was integrated throughout the design process to eliminate thermal bridging.

In addition to a high-performance envelope and reduced energy loads, passive design strategies include daylighting, thermal mass temperature regulation, interior and exterior shading, a solar wall for preheating make-up air in the winter, and natural ventilation. Active strategies included 22 geothermal wells, water-sourced heat pumps, chilled beams, energy recovery systems, and occupant engagement guided by an energy “dashboard.” On-site energy generation includes a 98kW photovoltaic array.

The project provides 24,000 sf of adaptable community space at the center of the city-- spaces with non-fixed furnishings throughout ensuring that the building can be easily reprogrammed as needed. The space has an open layout and accommodates community meeting spaces, county government offices, and a regional transit center. The project addresses economic inequality and financial vulnerability, by providing a community resource and access to public transportation.