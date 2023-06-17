Yucun Impressions Young Library / SJTU School of Design - Du Chunyu team

+ 31

Design Team: Chunyu Du, Lingjun Jin, Ji Yang, Jie Zhang, Yuanyuan Wang, Ye Xu

City: Huzhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Yucun Impression Youth Library is located in Anjiyu Village, Zhejiang, the birthplace of the "two mountains" concept of "green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains". The two preserved factory buildings bear witness to the green development path of Yucun from "industrial birds" to "ecological pastoral". The project was officially completed in June 2022. After its opening, Yucun Impression Youth Library integrates multiple functions to become the most dynamic and creative rural place.

"Yucun Impression" reactivates the rural industrial heritage buildings and reintegrates them into the industrial development of rural areas in the ecological era with the memory of the industrial era, so as to show the open and inclusive development attitude of China's rural areas under the background of rural revitalization strategy. Yucun's global partner program has attracted more young entrepreneurs to join, bringing cultural collision to the countryside, which also makes rural public buildings need to have more complex functions and more inclusive cultural values.

The renewal of the building focuses on the continuation of the collective memory of the region, starting from the pastoral construction of memory places, using the crops planted on the site to replicate the texture of the original factory building, Tian Wei Road continues the transportation road of the past factory building, people look for the memory of the former factory building on Tian Wei Road, and read the past of Yucun.

The building adopts the renewal strategy of "combining warranty and use", which retains the original memory of the building's volume and window opening method, and the enclosure of the upper part of the building is opened, making the building more permeable and interpenetrating with the green mountains and green water. Combined with localized innovative Bamboo mold concrete materials and hairy bamboo enclosure, it completes the collective memory penetration from the site to the building.

The interior of the building creates a continuous and open public space, breaking the single function of the traditional rural bookstore and improving the composite use of the internal space. And increase the sunken courtyard and excavate the use value of the building. In order to connect the two isolated buildings, a two-story corridor was added to the design, and finally, the construction of the three-dimensional circulation line was completed, so that the overall connection between the building and the environment was established. The impact of the site height difference on the building is resolved. Finally, the renovated building becomes a rural cultural place integrating reading, exhibition, and release, which can be shared by villagers, new youth, and tourists.

Yucun Impression has tried various low-carbon materials and technologies to achieve carbon neutrality in rural buildings and explored carbon-neutral technologies for practical buildings in rural areas through practice.