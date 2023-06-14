Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo

Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography
© Architekturfotografie Alex Gempeler
Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Beam
© Architekturfotografie Alex Gempeler

Text description provided by the architects. The narrow property, which stretches along a considerable length between the road and the lake, has a beautiful view of Lake Maggiore and the Brissago Islands. The existing building consists of an ensemble of a main house and an old Ticino rustico.

Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo - Interior Photography, Facade
© Architekturfotografie Alex Gempeler
Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography, Coast, Handrail
© Architekturfotografie Alex Gempeler

The basic idea of the room filled from 1941 is maintained and strengthened. By adding a new bedroom and adjusting to the existing floor plan, contemporary living is made possible without changing the traditional expression of the house towards the lake.

Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Architekturfotografie Alex Gempeler
Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo - Image 14 of 19
Main house floor plan

The rustico was renovated and converted into a tiny guest house by adding a minimal concrete extension. A filigree lift tower connects the new parking deck with the property.

Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography, Fence, Waterfront, Coast
© Architekturfotografie Alex Gempeler

Kollektiv Marudo
Residential Architecture, Houses, Switzerland
Cite: "Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo" 14 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

