Casa Campari / Kollektiv Marudo

Project Manager And Design Architect: Alexander Athanas

Design Architects: Ole Bühlmann, Rafael Zulauf, Emanuel Moser

City: Ronco sopra Ascona

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The narrow property, which stretches along a considerable length between the road and the lake, has a beautiful view of Lake Maggiore and the Brissago Islands. The existing building consists of an ensemble of a main house and an old Ticino rustico.

The basic idea of the room filled from 1941 is maintained and strengthened. By adding a new bedroom and adjusting to the existing floor plan, contemporary living is made possible without changing the traditional expression of the house towards the lake.

The rustico was renovated and converted into a tiny guest house by adding a minimal concrete extension. A filigree lift tower connects the new parking deck with the property.