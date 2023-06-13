Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Muringur Vadakkummuri, India
  • Architects: 7th Hue Architecture Studio
  Area:  3500 ft²
  Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Justin Sebastian
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Chisel Interiors, KWALKRETE, Prime, Roof Makers, Vine Creepers
  • Lead Architects: Shyam Raj Chandroth, Amal Raj Chandroth
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residence
  • City: Muringur Vadakkummuri
  • Country: India
Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Justin Sebastian

“Nature is not what you see from a window or a box, it is something you live along with.”

The name Celandine represents a yellow flower, and shares with itself a tropical vibe that brings in light to more livable spaces. Respecting the context and climate, celandine profoundly serves its best as a coherent and adaptive architecture.

Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Justin Sebastian

Kerala is known for its tropical climate and green landscapes with heavy monsoons and humid summers throughout the year. The use of bricks, sloping roofs, and courtyards make residences adaptable to the climate. The overall theme of this space is Modern-organic, Earth tones, hymns of green and the color of the celandine flower have been used as the main color palette for the spaces and the use of natural forms and materials contrasted with the mix of modern and clean lines, and so it proves to be the inspiration for the project.

Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam, Garden, Courtyard
© Justin Sebastian
Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Image 20 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Justin Sebastian

The residence comprises two faces, oriented in different directions. The heads were oriented according to the visibility from the highway giving an exemplary approach. It features both matt and glossy concrete finish with glass and wood combinations along with sandwich panel roofing in 5 different natural tones arranged into stratified layers.

Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Justin Sebastian

The design revolves around the idea of leading the sun inside, with a skylight internal court allowing light to flood also through glass brick on the east side of the building. A sense of being surrounded by nature is produced by the seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor spaces. The living room is simply designed by connecting the space with a courtyard making the feeling in amongst the greenery.

Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Image 23 of 24
Section
Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Justin Sebastian

The spaces make use of light and non-bulky furniture featuring clean and crisp use of lines. Ceiling and flooring for all spaces were. Textures of concrete are exhibited in the ceiling and flooring in polished finishes in contrast with natural wooden textures giving a feeling of a rustic and elegant look.

Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Wood, Windows, Deck, Beam, Patio
© Justin Sebastian
Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail, Beam, Deck
© Justin Sebastian

The courtyard is designed to be the lungs of the house “breathing in fresh outside air and letting out the inside air”. Courtyard is east facing, so that the entire space bathes in the warm morning sun filtered through glass bricks, the much-needed morning wake-up refreshment.

Celandine House / 7th Hue Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Justin Sebastian

7th Hue Architecture Studio
Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

