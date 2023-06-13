Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner

Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner
Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Kim Fohman

Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Exterior PhotographyBlack Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairBlack Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Interior PhotographyBlack Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Interior PhotographyBlack Pavilion / Buero Wagner - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Rome, Italy
  • Architects: Buero Wagner
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kim Fohman
  • Lead Architect: Fabian A. Wagner
  • Design Team: Fabian A. Wagner, Edwin Hoffmann, Louise Daussy, David Lachermeier, Julia Miksch, Maxi und Karl Wagner, Dr. Christine Merkt-Wagner
  • Structural Engineer: Maxi Wagner
  • Model: David Lachermeier
  • With Support: Accademia Tedesca Roma Villa Massimo, Adler-Werk Lackfabrik Johann Berghofer GmbH & Co KG, Peter Schlecht GmbH
  • City: Rome
  • Country: Italy
Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Exterior Photography
© Kim Fohman

Text description provided by the architects. The Black Pavilion is a polyfunctional, flexible, and rebuildable wood structure.

Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Kim Fohman
Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Kim Fohman

It can be used to display objects and artworks. The exhibits are placed in separate compartments formed by the structure and are illuminated through circular cutouts. Equipped with intermediate floors and set in nature the pavilion limits external space and thus serves as a place of retreat.

Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Image 23 of 32
Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Image 21 of 32

The pavilion enables a more consciously focused perception of our nature and in this way encourages us to reflect on our environment. A change of perspective and an adjustment of size and type of view are possible through the movable roof surfaces and thus create individual and ever-new adjustments of view, light, and space.

Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kim Fohman
Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Exterior Photography
© Kim Fohman

Thanks to its flexible structure, the pavilion can be spatially adapted for a wide variety of usage scenarios occasions (lectures, concerts, bar, exhibition, meditation, performances) and is thus intended to encourage encounters and interdisciplinary cooperations.

Black Pavilion / Buero Wagner - Interior Photography
© Kim Fohman

Project location

Address:Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Buero Wagner
