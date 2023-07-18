Optimized Performance and Cost Savings for Metal Panels

Architects and builders often opt for metal panels due to their exceptional qualities: durability, affordability, and versatility. These attributes hold immense value for construction professionals, who constantly seek cost-effective solutions. Moreover, when a product seamlessly merges desired aesthetics with optimal performance, it becomes a highly sought-after choice for a diverse range of projects.

The EN-V Collection, powered by Dri-Design, exemplify this ideal balance through meticulous manufacturing and material selection. These panels not only achieve substantial cost savings but also ensure the utmost quality. The system maintains the industry-recognized and widely tested finish, but has undergone a streamlined production process that has resulted in a high-quality panel system that meets the highest performance standards while offering a competitive price.

EN-V just introduced a diverse range of products in its collection, consisting of five distinct series. The EN-V A80 Series offers aluminum panels with a thickness of .080", while the EN-V A50 Series features aluminum panels with a thickness of .050". The EN-V G Series presents 22 gauge galvalume panels with a matte finish, while the EN-V WS Series showcases 18 gauge weathering steel panels. Lastly, the EN-V Z Series offers 1mm gauge zinc panels. Despite the variations in materials and specifications, the entire collection shares a common thread. Each product is composed of fully-tested, 100% recyclable, single skin rainscreen panels, which have always been a hallmark of EN-V. However, these panels have been carefully engineered to provide exceptional value, ensuring architects and designers can achieve their desired outcomes without compromising on quality.

Through a wide range of profiles, dimensions, and colors, these facade panels allow designers to create the architectural schemes they desire, making them suitable for many applications: agricultural, commercial, industrial, educational, and medical buildings, among many others. Their versatility is one of the most outstanding aspects, especially in terms of installation. The company offers both standard-size and customized panels, and the pieces can be arranged in a variety of layouts, including stacked or staggered joints, vertical or horizontal, which allows the creation of visually pleasing compositions that perfectly suit the design vision.

The installation process of these panels is another noteworthy aspect. They can be easily affixed to almost any substrate, eliminating the need for clips and allowing for a faster and more efficient installation compared to similar products (as long as the substrate can support the required fastening). Moreover, the EN-V panels offer an extensive color palette, boasting numerous standard shades and the ability to match custom colors. Additionally, the high-performance fluoropolymer paint used on these panels comes with a standard 20-year warranty. This durability ensures that the panel's aesthetics will remain intact, delivering a long-lasting appearance that guarantees customer satisfaction.

Its application in practice can be seen, for example, at Quincy High School. The product, used in the facade, accentuates the modern architectural lines and reinforces the school's commitment to embracing technological advancements. The EN-V Metal Panel System was specifically designed to offer a cost-effective solution while providing a thoroughly tested, dry-joint rain protection panel. By incorporating over 40,000 square feet of slate gray EN-V metal panels, the school successfully implemented an architectural metal panel that excels in both performance and longevity, all within its budgetary constraints.

At the Beth TfilohLower School building in Baltimore, approximately 8,500 sq. ft. of aluminum wall panels, finished in three complementary colors and installed in a checkerboard pattern, helped to achieve the desired effect. The .080" gauge panels were finished with fluoropolymer finishes in Colonial Red, Burgundy, and Mansard Brown.

At Rockford Cardiology, 53,000 square feet of facades were clad with high-performance glass, and over 19,000 square feet of PVDF-painted aluminum wall panels were finished in Silver Mica and Weathered Zinc Mica. According to P-G Architecture principal Rod Gustafson, the metal panel system was extremely cost-effective while providing the high-tech look that represents the high-tech services offered at the site.

In order to transform the 1700 South Patterson building into an impressive academic and research center, 40,000 square feet of 0.080" thick aluminum wall panels were used. Originally built in the 1970s and covered with terracotta tiles, the passage of time, sun, and water exposure had affected the tiles. Some of them had deteriorated, posing a safety hazard as they began to come loose and fall from the five-story building to the sidewalk below. To solve this urgent problem, the university and the construction team proactively explored alternative materials to ensure safety. Ultimately, they opted for an aluminum metal panel system, which was carefully painted in various shades to complement the aesthetics of the existing tiles.

To summarize, EN-V panels serve as a versatile and cost-effective solution that caters to the unique requirements of architects and designers, delivering exceptional performance without compromise. The product is further enhanced by a diverse selection of accessories, including extrusions, formed flashings, and pre-painted flat sheets. This comprehensive range ensures seamless integration and a fully coordinated installation for metal wall cladding projects.

