World
  5. Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura

Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura

Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura

Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, ChairAmarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows, BeamAmarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BrickAmarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyAmarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Palmas, Brazil
  • Architects: Perelopes Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  236
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adriano Kraemer
  • Lead Architects: Renato Perelopes
  • Interior Design: Danielly Daudt
  • City: Palmas
  • Country: Brazil
Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Adriano Kraemer

Text description provided by the architects. The Amarelinho house has become a favorite of the office, it's so cool and comfortable that it makes you want to live in this project. The name Amarelinho comes from the tree that exists on the lot. It is a 30x15 lot in a condominium in Palmas-TO. Naming the house after the tree was not mere informality, since one of the reasons for choosing the lot was the adult, well-established tree that protects the house from the north/northeast sun that heats our city. Like all of our projects, the house was designed to be as comfortable as possible, always trying to please the residents and respect the climate and terrain. We have a city with a hot climate for most of the year, so we needed plenty of shade and cross ventilation. In addition to this, the owners wanted an integrated space that allowed views from the entrance to the back of the lot. To meet both objectives, we created several patios interconnected throughout the lot.

Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Adriano Kraemer
Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Image 18 of 29
Upper floor plan
Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Adriano Kraemer

It was a challenge to maintain the tree since it had a wide canopy, which made us "lose" part of the lot that was no longer so large. But we were able to achieve the best possible result. The first patio receives the tree, the second connects the first patio, the garage, the social area, and the veranda. And the third patio connects the pool at the back of the lot to the veranda with a barbecue. The front facade is very discreet and minimalist, trying not to steal attention from the tree canopy that covers the entire hidden upper floor. And on the ground floor, the perforated elements bring privacy to the entire ground floor, without blocking ventilation. The big surprise comes when you pass through the access door. It holds the surprise of a very open and integrated interior, between the social area and the leisure area, along with the pool.

Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Image 23 of 29
Axo

On the ground floor, there is the entire social area, as well as a guest bedroom, complete bathroom, toilet, and laundry room. On the upper floor, all the intimate bedrooms are located, in a total of 3, and all with a suite, as well as a pantry to assist the upper floor and the same with a wonderful and privileged view of the Amarelinho tree. The cobogó is present in various elements on the facade, thus avoiding hidden and unventilated walls and allowing the entry of light, and visibility, part of which is protected by vegetation and ventilation.

Amarelinho House / Perelopes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Adriano Kraemer

Project gallery

About this office
Perelopes Arquitetura
Office

