Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

Save
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior PhotographyHouse K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, ColumnHouse K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Soopakorn Srisakul
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  APK Brick, Thai Soung
  • Lead Architects: Takahiro Kume, Wtanya Chanvitan, Bhoomchaya Prakongpetch
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. House K is a residence located in an old residential area, characterized by two-story buildings with gabled roofs set back from the road. Over time, the neighborhood has undergone changes with houses being painted in various colors, fences being rebuilt, and windows being replaced, resulting in a diverse residential landscape. The client decided to reconstruct their family home due to changes in their family structure and the deterioration of the existing house.

Save this picture!
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The new house aims to prioritize participation and engagement rather than trying to achieve an absolute form or momentary desires. It takes on a form that seemingly has emerged organically from its surroundings, blurring the distinction between its origin and end. Initially, a simple concrete grid frame was established for three stories, which was then modified and extended outward to shape the overall structure. Bricks were laid between the frames to form walls. The placement of windows, skylights, stairs, curtains, and bathrooms followed, with each element subtly deviating from the original frame, resulting in a space of fragmented coexistence—autonomous yet interconnected.

Save this picture!
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Image 18 of 19
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Column
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Each floor serves a distinct function: the mother's room, a living/dining area, and the son's room. The projecting beams create shared spaces such as approaches, corridors, and balconies. These semi-outdoor areas not only provide connectivity between floors but also establish a direct connection between the interior and the external environment, encompassing the city, natural light, and air. Furthermore, they offer potential for future expansions and adaptations.

Save this picture!
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The construction method employed —laying bricks between a reinforced concrete grid frame—is most common in the surrounding context. Many neighboring houses and even skyscrapers utilize this structure, often concealed beneath decorative facades. By exposing and modifying this internal framework, the domestic realm is unveiled, revealing its origins and becoming accessible. Through a continuous process that involves integrating new possibilities into a form and iteratively modifying and altering it to achieve a balanced state— the process of House K is much like the ongoing act of habitation itself.

Save this picture!
House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "House K / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture" 13 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002294/house-k-bangkok-tokyo-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags