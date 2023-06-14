Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin

Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin

Save
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin

Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior PhotographyTraditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography, WindowsTraditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsTraditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Interior PhotographyTraditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - More Images+ 64

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses
Guiyang, China
  • Design Team: Lidia Ratoi, John Lin / The University of Hong Kong
  • On Site 3 D Printing: Professor Weiguo Xu / Tsinghua University
  • Woodworking: Anhai Liu with local carpenters
  • Project Leader: Sun Yi
  • Project Team: Bo Yee Lau (Team leader in Spring 2022), Chau Ka Yee, Priscilla Chi Kar Yee, Osten Chan Chun Ngok, Mengyan Wang, Jenny Hsiao and Year 2 students HKU
  • On Site Team: Chengwei Sun, Xiayu Zhao, Hanyang Hu
  • Documentation: Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu
  • City: Guiyang
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Traditional House of the Future is a prototype encapsulating the realities of a rapidly changing lifestyle, at the intersection between traditional and modern, neither rural nor urban.

Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

The project proposes strategies for recycling and revitalizing vernacular houses, following up research on how self-builders are transforming their own houses as a response to the urbanization of rural China.

Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu
Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Image 67 of 69
Plan
Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

The research demonstrates the necessity to evolve and adapt the traditional wooden house, incorporating modern amenities with flexible spatial organizations resulting from changes in livelihood. The project is part of a government plan in Nanlong Village, Guizhou Province, China, where hundreds of wooden houses are dilapidated and abandoned.

Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu
Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

It proposes a participatory framework for design and construction that combines robotic on-site printing and traditional wood craftsmanship. Chinese traditional houses are built in such a way that they can be dismantled in a single day.

Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu
Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Image 69 of 69
Section
Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

The original house was scanned, and robotically printed walls were customized to incorporate the original structure, making it possible to design new spaces: planting, entrance courtyard, skylight, balcony, kitchen, and bathrooms.

Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu
Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

Local villagers dismantled and reconditioned the original structure, and once the walls were 3D printed, they were able to recycle and reassemble it into the new house.

Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Interior Photography
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu
Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

The project questions how technology can act as a social potentiator and become a means to strengthen local and cultural building practices. Considering the existing built fabric as a “new nature”, which cannot be altered and therefore requires adaptation, the process touches upon key areas of sustainability: social, technological, and cultural.

Save this picture!
Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
John Lin
Office
Lidia Ratoi
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Traditional House of the Future / Lidia Ratoi + John Lin" 14 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002291/traditional-house-of-the-future-lidia-ratoi-plus-john-lin> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Rui Rui Deng, Motong Yang, Chang Liu

传统未来之家 / Lidia Ratoi + 林君翰

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags