World
  Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology

Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology

Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures
Yichang, China
  • Design Team: Shaokai Hou, Di Zhan, Ronghua Lei, Leilei Wu, Maohang Lin
  • Structural Design: Suzhou Yuanchuang Architectural Technology Ltd.
  • Construction Drawing: Ronghaichuan Design Institute
  • Construction: Yichang Fangyuan Construction Ltd.
  • Client: Water Resources Bureau of Dangyang
  • City: Yichang
  • Country: China
Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Exterior Photography, Forest
© INSPACE

Text description provided by the architects. Qionglong River Landscape Pavilion is located on the side of the Gonghe waterworks factory and is connected to a natural village. The project covers an area of 1820 square meters and a building area of 316 square meters.It is a supporting water quality monitoring and outdoor landscape project for Gonghe Water Plant. By transforming the private courtyard of the waterworks factory into public, the site provides a shared place for villagers.

Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Exterior Photography
© INSPACE
Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Exterior Photography
© INSPACE

Rather than creating a traditional pavilion, this design breaks down this building type into two structural elements: the roof and the podium. The roof part slopes southwards in accordance with the terrain, forming a continuous corridor.

Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Interior Photography, Beam
© INSPACE
Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Image 18 of 23
Site Plan
Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Exterior Photography, Beam
© INSPACE

The podium section leans northwards to connect with the entrance plaza, transforming it into a viewing platform for looking skyward. By redefining the roof and podium, the design creates two distinct but complementary viewing experiences, one dynamic and one static.

Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Exterior Photography
© INSPACE
Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Image 20 of 23
Axonometric Diagram
Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Exterior Photography
© INSPACE
Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Image 21 of 23
Section

The locals were overjoyed to see the pavilion after the project was put into use, as they had never seen one before. To them, the pavilion is more than just a place to rest. It is an encouragement to update the living condition, change the rural environment, and play an more active role in rural revitalization.

Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology - Exterior Photography, Windows
© INSPACE

Project location

Address:Dangyang, Yichang, Hubei, China

Huazhong University of Science and Technology
F.O.G. Architecture
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChina

Cite: "Hubei Danyang Qinglong River Landscape Pavilion / F.O.G. Architecture + Huazhong University of Science and Technology" 14 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002288/hubei-danyang-qinglong-river-landscape-pavilion-fog-architecture-plus-huazhong-university-of-science-and-technology> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© INSPACE

青龙湖瞭望观景亭 / F.O.G. 建筑设计事务所 + 华中科技大学见微知筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

