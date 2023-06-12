Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyLintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, BeamLintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Shelving, TableLintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, BeamLintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Chía, Colombia
  • Architects: Palafito Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  540
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Santiago Beaume
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cemex
  • Lead Architects: Santiago Pradilla Hosie, Laura Vispe
  • S Ite Supervision: Jose Lopez
  • Model: Juan David Daza Galindo
  • Design Team: Juan José Bacca
  • Structural Engineering: Jorge Segura Franco, German Hermida, LM Ingenieros, Fira S.A.S.
  • City: Chía
  • Country: Colombia
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Santiago Beaume
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Image 16 of 24
Site plan
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Image 20 of 24
Plan
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Santiago Beaume

Text description provided by the architects. Winner of the national architecture biennial in Colombia, this house is located on a flat suburban lot, without much interest and without distant views. Casa Dintel is a proposal for the formation of a "landscape" that disguises an extensive program of six bedrooms with bathrooms + studies. The challenge: how to disguise such an extensive program and integrate it into the landscape? 

Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Santiago Beaume
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Image 17 of 24
Plan
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Santiago Beaume

Casa Dintel is designed from the nearby garden. An enriched landscape is configured from dunes formed with soil from the same lot that is linked and integrated with some first volumes of rustic stone, like ruins on which the house is built. 

Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Concrete, Beam
© Santiago Beaume
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Image 18 of 24
Plan
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table
© Santiago Beaume

The client, an expert concrete engineer, contributes an important technical component. The house is a monolithic cover; a single casting without construction joints. The large rectangle full of voids. A single mass that lands only on 8 pillars. It functions as an out-of-scale lightened slab; gigantic lightning casings are now those that make up each habitable space. And using the structure, the main beams hang down and form the lintel.

Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Santiago Beaume
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Image 19 of 24
Plan
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table
© Santiago Beaume

The search for color was carried out in the central concrete laboratory, testing more than 3 types of sand and 16 pigment combinations whose proportions were varied in the second decimal, until the desired tonality was achieved. The concrete used corresponded to a self-compacting concrete with shrinkage control, including a macro synthetic fiber to minimize material cracking (4 kg/m3). Likewise, the concrete in its composition carried an anti-foaming additive to minimize the generation of bubbles on the surface. The pouring of the cover plate and the hanging beams was carried out in a single day. This was done with the idea of eliminating construction joints.

Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam
© Santiago Beaume
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Image 22 of 24
Sections
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Image 23 of 24
Sections
Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Santiago Beaume

Project gallery

About this office
Palafito Arquitectura
Concrete

Cite: "Lintel House / Palafito Arquitectura" [Casa Dintel / Palafito Arquitectura] 12 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002277/lintel-house-palafito-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

