World
Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, ForestNapo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, GardenNapo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior PhotographyNapo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Community Center
Ecuador
  Visualizations: Caá Porá Arquitectura, Pinxcel
  Design Team: Caá Porá Arquitectura, Siete86 Arquitectos
  Civil Engineering: Patricio Cevallos
  Structural Engineering: Patricio Cevallos
  Construction: Comunidad Añangu Kichwa
  Client : Comunidad Añangu Kichwa
  Country: Ecuador
Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast, Forest
Text description provided by the architects. In 1998, the Kichwa Añangu community, located in Yasuni National Park, decided to transition from agriculture and hunting to ecotourism. This transition allowed the community to improve their quality of life while preserving their traditional activities and protecting the unique biodiversity of their territory.

Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
General plan
General plan
Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
Thanks to the creation of the Napo Wildlife Center, an internationally renowned lodge in the continental Amazon, the community has generated various incomes over the past 10 years. The surplus from tourist operations has been used to finance educational, productive, social, cultural, organizational, and conservation projects in the community.

Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography
The Añangu community maintains an entrepreneurial vision to continue growing economically through tourism, as well as in the development of education plans and the construction of modern and environmentally responsible infrastructure. For this, the community has sought the support of external actors for specific projects, such as the construction of the Napo Wildlife Center Tower, which is part of a broader growth plan.

Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Interior Photography
Section
Section
Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Interior Photography, Beam
The genesis of the Napo Wildlife Center Tower arose from the need for a new dining room and an elevated observation tower that could be used by the community even during inclement weather. As the lodge is located on a small parcel of dry land within a swamp, seismic activity and soil liquefaction must be taken into account. In addition, the design of the tower was also influenced by high-speed winds of over 100 km/h that sweep through the treetops during storms.

Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography
Elevation
Elevation
Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
The new 30-meter-high viewpoint contains a dining room and a cultural center, which were designed in participatory workshops with all members of the community. During these workshops, a local and international market study was conducted with the aim of increasing the presence of the lodge in the world tourism imaginary. To overcome the construction challenges, including the river transport of materials, new forms of construction based on cultural syncretism were proposed, combining the ancestral knowledge of the community with modern materials.

Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
This process resulted in a tower of over 1,200 m2, on 7 floors, with a mixed structure of local wood and recycled oil drilling pipes. Composite columns significantly reduced the use of materials, resulting in the tallest wooden tower in the Ecuadorian Amazon and one of the tallest in the country. The recycled drilling pipes are earthquake-resistant and adapt well to strong winds. The roofs were made with traditional toquilla straw and royal palm fabrics, which have a lifespan of over 20 years and offer panoramic views of the landscape at each level.

Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Interior Photography, Forest
The construction of the Napo Wildlife Center Tower was an achievement and a source of pride for the community. In addition to providing economic income, the project allowed Añangu children to see that it is possible to live in modernity without losing their ancestral traditions.

Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Interior Photography, Beam
Napo Native Fauna Center Tower / Caá Porá Arquitectura + Pinxcel + Comunidad Kichwa Añangu - Exterior Photography
Project location

Address:8WVH+GQP Parque Nacional Yasuní, Ecuador

Caá Porá Arquitectura
Pinxcel
Comunidad Kichwa Añangu
