World
  5. Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR

Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR

Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installations & Structures
Madrid, Spain
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Image 34 of 41
Collage
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Image 32 of 41
Diagram
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. Verbena is the name of the proposal. A proposal that bets on openness and, above all, on the interaction of its visitors. Verbena claims places of interaction that, on the one hand, imagine new forms of relationship, but on the other, resort to the collective imaginary of the Mediterranean that it carries within. A space where folklore and contemporaneity have a place. A way of approaching a future that, while uncertain, must be collaborative, supportive, and festive, like the most intrinsic essence of the Mediterranean people.

Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Sofa
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Image 35 of 41
Collage
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Image 26 of 41
Diagram
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The staging is conceived through a large red tent. An element associated with popular festivity, with the ephemeral. Its presence transcends the limits of the enclosure and generates a halo of mystery that invites the user to discover its interior. Inside, an atmosphere of fairground connotation is recreated where users gather and enjoy the moment as if it were a "verbena". A space that finally escapes restrictions and is filled by means of a series of devices that combat the recent isolation to which our society has been subjected. The bench, the bar, the table, the porch... All of them elements recovered from our popular tradition and whose purpose is to imagine scenarios where the passing of time can only be understood through celebration and community life.

Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Image 33 of 41
Collage
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Image 30 of 41
Diagram
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Facing the dispute and confusion that reigns in our days, Verbena addresses this challenge as an opportunity to strengthen a network of alliances. While the great oceans represent hostility, the calm waters of the Mediterranean reflect kindness. That invitation to pause and reflection is what this space pursues. The desire to build a coherent and respectful future passes through the dialogue of its participants, and it is in that temporal experience where the celebration of life acquires meaning.

Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Image 36 of 41
Model
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Image 40 of 41
Model
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Estudio DIIR
HANGHAR
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR" [Instalación Verbena / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR] 12 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags