Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects

sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects

Save
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects

sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photographysost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windowssost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Glasssost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photographysost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hirota Tastuya

Text description provided by the architects. The project began with a plan to create a flagship store for the original eyewear brand "Kearny" in the backstreet connecting Harajuku to Shibuya in Tokyo. The concept of this project is inspired by residential neighborhoods. The site is located within a part of a residential neighborhood that suddenly appears in an area crowded with commercial facilities. Amidst the competition for consumption, we wanted to cherish the streets of this oasis-like residential area.

Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography
© Hirota Tastuya

One common scene in Tokyo's residential neighborhoods is the construction of walls using materials like concrete blocks on the boundaries of properties. This not only physically excludes others but also visualizes the boundary of one's own property. An entrance gate is then created within these walls, and there is a small gap of a few steps leading to the entrance. If the blocks and gate create a frame for the street, then the gap serves as decorative framing. The residents decorate this frame, encompassing not only literal decorations but also traces of daily life. It is within these frames that the authenticity of life emerges.

Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hirota Tastuya
Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Image 17 of 17
Axo
Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hirota Tastuya

In this project, we decided to incorporate elements of residential neighborhoods into the store to evoke a sense of a residential area. Given the lack of space between the road and the building, with the building situated right at the road boundary, we designated the building's exterior wall as the boundary with the street and set the entrance setback inside the building, creating a space between the road and the entrance. Since the building serves as a visual boundary, we installed an arched gate, intentionally incorporating the traditional Japanese concept of "matagi," where one must step over a boundary. This creates a sense of action and heightens awareness of passing through the gate and crossing the boundary.

Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography
© Hirota Tastuya
Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Image 15 of 17
Plan
Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography
© Hirota Tastuya

While crossing boundaries in commercial facilities or public spaces happens effortlessly, in this project, we aim to create a slight psychological shift when crossing the boundary, similar to visiting a friend's house.

Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Glass
© Hirota Tastuya

The finishing material used is plastering. The distinctive gate features the technique of "Kakiotoshi" (scribble finish). This choice reflects a longing for the earth in urban areas and serves as a strategy for the existence of soil. The interior design is determined by the brand's emphasis on materials and the image born out of conversations. Please note that the translation may have slight variations based on context and interpretation.

Save this picture!
sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Hirota Tastuya

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Koki Sugawara Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan
Cite: "sost. Store / Koki Sugawara Architects" 10 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002186/sost-store-koki-sugawara-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags