World
MDP House / Vinklu

MDP House / Vinklu - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Alexandru cel Bun, Romania
  • Architects: Vinklu
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  122
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vlad Albu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cesi, Inco Industry, Topciment
  • Lead Architect: Stefan Pavaluta
  • Builder: Red Cons
  • City: Alexandru cel Bun
  • Country: Romania
MDP House / Vinklu - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence
© Vlad Albu

Text description provided by the architects. A house on the ground floor, at the border of the city of Piatra Neamt, offers an "everyday" experience stratified on several levels: contextual, morphological, visual and orientation/positioning on the plot; horizontal vertical; inside, outside. Located at the end of the street, behind the "State Reserves", densely planted, the land has a natural slope and is divided into two portions with a steep difference in level, from the access side to the base. At the same time, orientation towards the sun and context was a factor in the final positioning of the house.

MDP House / Vinklu - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Vlad Albu
Site Plan
Site Plan

The general functional principle was a house without hallways, a woven, sculpted space, with the necessary functions oriented well towards the sun, but also ferrites from the neighbors. At the same time, in order to emphasize living on the ground floor, a perimeter veranda dissolves the strong boundary between the outside and the inside, offering additional protection to the facade against the weather and direct sunlight. Each space has level access, directly to the outside. The final positioning was "self-determined" by putting together the basic considerations regarding topography, orientation, access, etc. The planimetry is a result of the final positioning, the needs of the family, the stratification of a regular grid and a structural principle with rigid "rooms". Therefore, fixing the living room to the south corner generated the final solution. All the windows have the same size, less the panorama from the living room and the one from the master bathroom.

MDP House / Vinklu - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Vlad Albu
MDP House / Vinklu - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Vlad Albu

The turning point of the project is the vertical development of the living room, a natural continuation of the "compression" of the living space. The resulting route, from the entrance to the final view, offers an exaltation in the experience of the journey, complete with a concentration of space at the scale of each user through the "panorama" window. I emphasize here more the things that are lived, namely this interior pathway made up of different functional spaces, which expand, focus, have openings to different areas and lights, and offer a living dimension to the living, to the detriment of some walls with or without doors, give I lead you to the "destination".

MDP House / Vinklu - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Vlad Albu
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
MDP House / Vinklu - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Vlad Albu

The whole project is executed with local materials and teams. The superstructure is made of timeframe, with an external finish of thermo-treated pine (naturally aged) and outlined by the regular structure of the veranda, with open corners. The house is also designed for future development, the height of the roof is decided considering a possible attic. In this sense, a place for a swinging staircase is provided at the end of the dining area.

MDP House / Vinklu - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence
© Vlad Albu

Project gallery

Vinklu
Cite: "MDP House / Vinklu" 11 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

