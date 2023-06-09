Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, CoastFive Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFive Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Windows, BeamFive Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsFive Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Marvins Island, Canada
  • Architecture, Design And Interiors: Rayleen Hill
  • Contracting: Black Diamond Builders
  • City: Marvins Island
  • Country: Canada
Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Exterior Photography
© Julian Parkinson

Text description provided by the architects. This house finds itself at the edge of a weather-beaten island on the south shore of Nova Scotia, surrounded by five coves. A small causeway connects the island to the mainland.

Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Image 13 of 16
Site Plan

The main living space is 1560 sq ft, with an additional 290 sq ft dedicated to the garage/storage space, giving the house a small footprint. The one-story house was conceived as an understated shed form that has been cut, pulled, flipped and extended. These moves make areas to enter, to walk through, and create moments for sunny retreats. The tight form speaks to the local vernacular of shed buildings commonly found on the south shore. The extended shed creates a sheltered courtyard space, a place for a garage, and forms a courtyard viewed as you approach the tip of the island by road.

Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julian Parkinson
Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julian Parkinson

The design creates three courtyards, which can be used depending on the sun exposure and wind conditions on any given day. Oversized patio doors open up from the living/dining/kitchen area to the “East Deck” framing the big view to the east of the mainland and many islands. When chilly winds blow over the water from the east, you can retreat to the sunny south-facing deck protected from east and west winds by the house. The garden and clothesline also benefit from the microclimate on the private/hidden side of the house. The large south-west facing courtyard provides a sunny and protected area for arrival to the house and its large garden.

Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Julian Parkinson
Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Image 14 of 16
Ground Floor Plan

An overhang on the east deck gives rain and snow protection allowing for a place to sit on inclement days while also shielding the large patio doors below from sun and driving rain. Slat and pergola details on the south deck create a play of light and shadow on sunny days and create a lantern effect at night, viewed from both the ocean and when arriving from the road.

Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Julian Parkinson
Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Julian Parkinson

The house plan was split to create a distinct area for living for the main resident and another for guests. When guests arrive, the flipped shed opposite the entry corridor can be opened up for extra space, creating a “cottage within a cottage”. Steel trusses in the open living, dining, and kitchen area are exposed, expressing the structure. This vaulted, public area of the house is wrapped in shiplap, painted white for a distinct, simple cottage feel. The end walls are clad in kitchen cabinetry at one end and salvaged barn boards, remnants from a previous project, on the other. A wood-burning fireplace is tucked away in the corner to avoid obstructing the monumental view from the patio doors.

Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Coast
© Julian Parkinson

Cite: "Five Cove Island House / RHAD Architects" 09 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002168/five-cove-island-house-rhad-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

