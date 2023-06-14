How to Design Common Areas in Residential Buildings? Examples from Brazilian Houses

Save this picture! Edifício Dsenho / Arquea Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Macarios

When designing buildings, attention often focuses on residential units, prioritizing apartment comfort and functionality. However, it is equally important to consider common areas, which play a fundamental role in residents' quality of life and in building a community that shares the same space. In addition to their social benefits, these communal spaces can also play a significant role in promoting sustainability and user well-being. After all, the integration of green areas and spaces dedicated to leisure and sports reduces stress and provides new activities for residents.

We have gathered some of the most typical programs for common areas of a condominium and presented some projects to illustrate how they were resolved. Check them below.

Waiting Areas

The entrance hall is usually a waiting and meeting area. It is important to consider the architect's work from the perspective of the building's inhabitants, as it is also the space that welcomes each of them home, without forgetting the importance of comfort and coziness. Thus, it is possible to create an environment conducive to contemplation through intelligent choices of furniture, artistic and decorative objects, as well as landscaping elements.

Swimming Pools

Swimming pools combine leisure and sports activities. In the case of a building, it is interesting to consider how they can make the most of high views or serve as an opportunity to design a space with a unique atmosphere. Regardless of the scenario, water is the central element that enhances the interplay of light and textures within the space.

Gyms

Urban populations are increasingly turning to gyms for exercise. Therefore, in addition to the equipment, considering how athlete comfort is addressed within the space, including aspects such as lighting and ventilation, can further enhance the benefits to users' health

Party Halls

One of the earliest community programs in buildings, party rooms have evolved and gained new purposes. In addition to providing grills or tables for gatherings, with more people working from home, these spaces have also accommodated coworking and various types of meetings. As a result, the need for flexible furniture in these areas has increased.

Gardens

In addition to front gardens, several buildings choose to incorporate greenery throughout the ground floor or rooftops, creating a closer connection to nature and embracing the principles of biophilia along with its associated benefits. In some cases, community gardens can be found, which not only promote collective activities but also contribute to providing healthy food for the community.