Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Hungary
  5. The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio

The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio

Save
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio

The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsThe Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Interior Photography, Facade, HandrailThe Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsThe Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Hungary
Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Matyas Borsos

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a small village on the North-East coast of lake Balaton, an area with a unique topography. The plot is set atop the high limestone cliffs allowing an exceptional view of lake Balaton. The client requested a contemporary and naturalistic retreat with a strict connection to the surrounding natural landscape, upholding its values and oriented toward the breath-taking views.

Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matyas Borsos
Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Matyas Borsos
Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Image 22 of 28
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Matyas Borsos

In accordance with the client’s requirements, the ground floor comprises private functions such as bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, whilst the upper floor houses the kitchen, living room, and master bedroom facing the lake. In order to achieve the best panorama possible, the outdoor terrace was raised by half a level, this is also the place where the swimming pool can be found.

Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Matyas Borsos
Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Image 23 of 28
Cross-section
Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography
© Matyas Borsos

The main concept was a two-storey house where the ground floor appears as ‘a leftover limestone monolith’ on which the pavilion is situated. To achieve this effect on the plot, the terrain was manipulated in such way that it was increased gradually all the way to the terrace height. As a result of the landscape design the ground floor seems like a partially buried limestone monolith. The load bearing structure utilises a variety of different materials, as the ground floor is made from reinforced concrete while the upper pavilion is made from a lightweight steel structure. In consideration of the concept, the ground floor ‘monolith’ façade is made from limestone cladding, whilst the pavilion is made from anodised aluminium cladding. This aluminium façade is slightly glossy and reflective, and as a result, is able to reflect the natural landscape which is stunning regardless of the season or time of day.

Save this picture!
The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Matyas Borsos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KONTEXTUS architecture studio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHungary

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHungary
Cite: "The Clifftop House / KONTEXTUS architecture studio" 08 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002151/the-clifftop-house-kontextus-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags