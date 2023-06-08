Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeSycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Windows, FacadeSycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior PhotographySycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Retail
Los Angeles, United States
  • Design Team: Lorcan O’Herlihy, Nick Hopson, Vy Drouin-Le, Chris Gassaway, Noelle White
  • Client: SiriusXM Satellite Radio
  • City: Los Angeles
  • Country: United States
Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located amidst concrete factories and production studios, Sycamore953 is a new eight-story creative office building that rises and cantilevers to create an iconic presence in a densifying part of the city.

Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 12 of 15
Plan - Site

LOHA developed the massing of the new retail and creative office building through a combination of exterior and interior strategies. By maintaining a consistent floor-to-ceiling height for the garage levels, the office floors can begin to twist and pull apart, becoming incrementally taller to lift up from the parking base and create desirable spaces for creative work.

Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

The façades will externalize this floor-to-floor relationship while helping to control the effects of sunlight and creating unity through the rhythmic sequencing of vertical fins.

Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

Internally, LOHA designed a series of corten boxes containing conference rooms that dig into the mass, providing an interior courtyard and bringing natural light deep into the floor plate. This interior courtyard joins other gardens patios and landscape cuts interspersed throughout the complex, creating inviting outdoor communal spaces for all employees and visitors. 

Sycamore953 Office Building / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

Project location

Address:Hollywood, California, United States

About this office
Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
Office

