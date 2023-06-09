Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. France
  5. Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada

Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada

Save
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada

Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, WindowsWooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Exterior PhotographyWooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Beam, FacadeWooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Interior Photography, BeamWooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training
Ancy-Dornot, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Olivier Mathiotte

Text description provided by the architects. The structure of the building is composed of 9 spans placed every 4 meters and they are based on 20 concrete bases that are buried 1.5m into the ground. The floor is a huge concrete slab that gives flexibility to multiple activities.

Save this picture!
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Exterior Photography
© Olivier Mathiotte

The sports activities can be volleyball, basketball, handball, skateboarding or bi cross; the cultural activities can be musical, theater, dance performances and especially in this village the tradition of an annual “duck fair”; the commercial activities like markets of organic, wine products or even garage sale.

Save this picture!
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Image 24 of 30
Plan - Site

The main structure is made of glue-laminated Douglas fir. The cladding and timber shell are in black pine coming from a communal forest. Finally, the roof is covered in transparent polycarbonate boards. And it extends vertically to cover the facade until 3 meters high.

Save this picture!
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte

Removable custom-sized tarps can close the facade to 3 meters high. In this way, the open wooden hall becomes a marquee. Extraction windows and security lighting enables this building to become a closed performance hall.

Save this picture!
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Image 26 of 30
Section

100m3 of logs for 33m3 of planks creates this space of 800m2. Concerning the construction materials, the municipality of Ancy-Dornot provides the wood from municipal forests located 1km from the site construction for the timber battens. This wood is black pine, rarely used but very available. The project is so built with ultra-local woods and it gives exposure to these wooden products.

Save this picture!
Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Olivier Mathiotte

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:57130 Ancy-Dornot, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studiolada
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingFrance
Cite: "Wooden Hall in Ancy-Dornot / Studiolada" 09 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002087/wooden-hall-in-ancy-dornot-studiolada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags