© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture

Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture

Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeAwaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Image 3 of 37Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - BeamAwaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Exterior PhotographyAwaji Factory / OHArchitecture - More Images+ 32

Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography
© Atsushi Shiotani

"Proliferation and Pleats" - An agitator manufacturing company that systematically relocated its head office and factory to Awajishima in anticipation of the next 300 years. Three years later, it was decided to increase the number of assembly plants to meet an unexpected order for large equipment.

Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Interior Photography
© Atsushi Shiotani
Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Image 35 of 37
Elevation
Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Beam
© Atsushi Shiotani

Rather than a planned extension, the construction is like a multiplication that has been completed with overflowing vitality. A characteristic building that looks like a lump of energy and changes according to the surrounding environment. I thought that this place and this company were suitable.

Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Image 3 of 37
© Atsushi Shiotani
Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Image 37 of 37
Plan

In order to secure a large economical space, based on the framework membrane structure used for tent warehouses, etc., We developed a cross-beam truss structure with the truss turned 45 degrees, and obtained a columnless space of 48m x 27m x H20m with a zigzag shape (pleats). In terms of construction, the pleats allow the columns to stand on their own, making it possible to complete construction in a short period of less than half a year.

Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Atsushi Shiotani
Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Image 36 of 37
Diagram
Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Atsushi Shiotani

In terms of the plan, the pleats became a facility space inside and a characteristic outer wall where SUS445 and Galva are alternately continuous outside. These zigzag pleats intermittently reflect the changing scenery, giving the appearance of a creature's outer skin that allows you to feel the transitions of nature. It can be said that this aspect full of vitality embodies the corporate identity of the company that will be responsible for the future with SUS mixing equipment.

Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture - Exterior Photography
© Atsushi Shiotani

"Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture" 09 Jun 2023. ArchDaily.

