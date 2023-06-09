Awaji Factory / OHArchitecture

+ 32

Factory • Japan Architects: OHArchitecture

Area: 1206 m²

Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Atsushi Shiotani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aica Kogyo Company , MAX KENZO , NIPPON STEEL , Taiyo Kogyo

Electrical Contractors: KINDEN CORPORATION

"Proliferation and Pleats" - An agitator manufacturing company that systematically relocated its head office and factory to Awajishima in anticipation of the next 300 years. Three years later, it was decided to increase the number of assembly plants to meet an unexpected order for large equipment.

Rather than a planned extension, the construction is like a multiplication that has been completed with overflowing vitality. A characteristic building that looks like a lump of energy and changes according to the surrounding environment. I thought that this place and this company were suitable.

In order to secure a large economical space, based on the framework membrane structure used for tent warehouses, etc., We developed a cross-beam truss structure with the truss turned 45 degrees, and obtained a columnless space of 48m x 27m x H20m with a zigzag shape (pleats). In terms of construction, the pleats allow the columns to stand on their own, making it possible to complete construction in a short period of less than half a year.

In terms of the plan, the pleats became a facility space inside and a characteristic outer wall where SUS445 and Galva are alternately continuous outside. These zigzag pleats intermittently reflect the changing scenery, giving the appearance of a creature's outer skin that allows you to feel the transitions of nature. It can be said that this aspect full of vitality embodies the corporate identity of the company that will be responsible for the future with SUS mixing equipment.