Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Costa Rica
  5. QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe

QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe

Save
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe

QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, CourtyardQUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardQUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, BedroomQUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, BeamQUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
Nosara, Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Overview. Our Swiss client approached us with a vision to create an exclusive and contemporary condominium complex that would serve as both his winter getaway residence and a short and long-term rental project. Inspired by his dream and aspirations, we partnered to turn his vision into a stunning reality.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner

“I came to Studio Saxe with the intent to build my contemporary dream winter getaway residence and holiday rental project in Nosara. My expectations got more than surpassed and my dream became reality!” – The client

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Concept. Centered around a verdant, central courtyard teeming with existing trees and lush vegetation, the concept for Quin is a testament to the harmonious integration of architecture and nature, envisioned by Costa Rica architects.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Image 44 of 50
Mastreplan
Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Image 46 of 50
Section

This natural oasis is framed by a series of landscape apartments, each thoughtfully designed to ensure privacy while offering breathtaking views of the surrounding beauty. The intention is to create a serene and tranquil living environment where residents can personally connect with the natural world.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Design. Studio Saxe’s highly detailed design for the property emphasized the preservation of the majority of the existing trees on the site while incorporating architectural details throughout the building. The philosophy focused on using vegetation as a natural barrier against intense sunlight, cultivating a sense of maturity within the project. Buildings were strategically positioned along the periphery of the site to create a central heart space, where wind, sunlight, and plants worked together to offer privacy and a sense of seclusion.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Architectural details were incorporated throughout the building, such as parasols to provide shade and create outdoor living spaces, and stairs that were carefully crafted to blend with the natural surroundings. Various outdoor spaces, such as terraces, balconies, and individual swimming pools, allowed inhabitants to experience the surrounding jungle environment in a seamless manner. The finishes were thoughtfully chosen to blend with the natural surroundings while still offering a contemporary touch, creating a harmonious balance between the built and natural environment.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Patio, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The final result was a unique living space that provided a perfect blend of comfort, privacy, and immersion in nature, with architectural details that were thoughtfully crafted to enhance the overall aesthetic.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Sustainability. Deeply ingrained in the design approach is the commitment to sustainability, exemplified through the incorporation of bioclimatic principles. These principles help create intelligent spaces that protect against the sun’s heat and promote cross-ventilation. Nature plays a crucial role in the project, with planter boxes integrated into the design and irrigated by a sustainable treatment plant system. This approach creates a dynamic habitat of recyclable resources that continuously circulate throughout the development.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Construction. Employing a lightweight construction system, Quin facilitates openness to the outside while minimizing the impact on the natural environment. Privacy screens on the exterior generate a sense of availability and a translucent effect, allowing nature to seamlessly blend with the structure. Prefabricated concrete planter boxes and other components are transported to the site, expediting the construction process and ensuring a high-quality finish.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Interior Design. The interior design department at Studio Saxe collaborates closely with the architecture team to achieve seamless integration of indoor and outdoor materials. This cohesive blend addresses the practical requirements of rental properties while also creating unique, inviting spaces. A carefully curated selection of colors, textures, and materials, combined with an emphasis on local craftsmanship, results in an authentic design that reflects the essence of the region.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Landscape. Embracing green architecture, Studio Saxe's landscape department sought to enhance the existing ecosystem by fostering a wild, yet thoughtfully diverse, array of natural elements that harmonized with the pre-existing trees and vegetation. The landscape was meticulously crafted to soften the building's appearance and integrate it with its natural habitat, ultimately providing residents and visitors with an immersive, visually stunning experience that celebrated the beauty and vitality of nature.

Save this picture!
QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Saxe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "QUIN Surf Residence / Studio Saxe" 06 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002071/quin-surf-residence-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags