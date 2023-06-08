Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects

Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects

Save
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects

Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, DeckHome for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsHome for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, WindowsHome for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, BeamHome for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: Koki Sugawara Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hirota Tatsuya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hi-Ceramics, MORTEX, NIPPON CHEMITEC, Sangetsu, toolbox
  • Lead Architect: Koki Sugawara
  • Construction: Efforks, Rikiya Terai
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Hirota Tatsuya

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renovation plan for a house in the Kanto region that was inherited from the client's parents. The client wanted to rearrange the space they once shared with their parents and make layout changes to accommodate living with their own children.

Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hirota Tatsuya
Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Floor
Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Hirota Tatsuya

One major challenge of this project was that the existing house had two floors and a total floor area of about 178 square meters, which was a bit too large for a nuclear family. While the client desired a full renovation, the cost would increase significantly due to the large volume of the house.

Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows
© Hirota Tatsuya

Upon evaluating the required volume based on the family composition, it was determined that the first floor alone would provide sufficient space. Therefore, the first floor was kept as a simple and minimally renovated area, with the intention of the parents potentially using it in the future, while the second floor became the main focus of the renovation. For the second-floor plan, considerations were made not only in terms of the horizontal design but also in terms of the vertical section to ensure a heterogeneous space.

Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hirota Tatsuya
Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Image 24 of 26
Roof Structure Diagram
Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Sink, Table, Windows, Beam
© Hirota Tatsuya

Due to the close proximity to neighboring houses, which is common in urban areas, there was a limitation in creating large openings and external spaces. To address this issue, a portion of the roof was changed to glass, and the use of sliding doors allowed for a semi-outdoor space that could be opened to the outside, creating a healthy floor resembling a "courtyard" or "veranda" where one can experience natural light and air.

Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hirota Tatsuya

In terms of finishes, special attention was given to the flooring to allow for a direct tactile understanding of the spatial changes. Different materials such as tiles, hardwood, sisal, and FRP were selected to emphasize variations in texture for each section of the space.

Save this picture!
Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hirota Tatsuya

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Koki Sugawara Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Home for Family / Koki Sugawara Architects" 08 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002054/home-for-family-koki-sugawara-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags