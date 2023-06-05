Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Market
  4. Spain
  5. Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis

Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis

Save
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis

Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior Photography, FacadeAbastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, BeamAbastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, SteelAbastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, HandrailAbastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Market
Tomelloso, Spain
  • Architects: Studio Metamorphosis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1659
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Aislarenova, Linea Light Group, METAL DISEÑO, Ramon Soler, Tarimatec
  • Lead Architects: Miriam Camacho, Pedro Lizán
  • Industrial Engineer: Victor Lizán
  • Construction: Barahora obras y servicios
  • Engineering: LLFN Estudio de Arquitectura y Urbanismo
  • City: Tomelloso
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 17 of 25
Site plan
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. The Rehabilitation of the Abastos Market has been the metamorphosis of the center of the city of Tomelloso, a transformation that has returned vigor and synergy to what was the primitive point of the Manchegan city. The process of change has had as its main objective to build bridges between past and future, between culture and society. The goal has been the evolution of the space, improving physical and functional comfort and achieving a better quality of life for users and visitors.

Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 20 of 25
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 19 of 25
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Beam
© David Zarzoso

The challenge was to implement a new use for a building that was designed solely for commerce. Now, a socio-economic and cultural use had to be implemented, a more versatile space that was updated to the 21st century, where a multitude of cultural activities could be carried out in addition to being a gastronomic and commercial space.

Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 18 of 25
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column, Windows
© David Zarzoso

After analyzing all these factors, one of the main ideas of the project was to achieve an interior-exterior relationship by adapting the market square to better connect with the main floor of the building, as we were faced with the problem of the difference in level, which was a major obstacle. This problem was solved through the arrangement of a series of platforms and ramps that are progressively generated throughout the extension of the square, where the Almagro stone material is worked with different sizes, through a laborious layout of the cut.

Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 21 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 22 of 25
Elevation
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© David Zarzoso

The different levels created gradually bring the user closer to the building, as well as create different integrated spaces for sitting and resting with landscaping. Inside, a new functional route was determined by placing the stalls on the perimeter of the building, enhancing the central area as the epicenter, which is framed by the highest roof and opens to the outside through a glass enclosure. As if it were floating, the roof lets in light, making this area the heart of the building: physically, functionally, and aesthetically. The floor highlights this area with a change in the pavement: a colorful mosaic hydraulic tile carpet.

Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 23 of 25
Elevation
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Handrail
© David Zarzoso

On the interior perimeter of the building, 27 stalls are arranged in flexible modules that can be multiplied according to the user's needs, including those for gastronomic, commercial, cultural, and associative use. These stalls have been designed with an industrial character, with a simple metal structure that integrates into the original building, to which natural pine wood is added as a warmer material, also present in the interior furniture.

Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Steel
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 25 of 25
Axo
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© David Zarzoso

The height of the stalls never reaches the original roof of the market, generating a spatial and visual continuity of the entire building. That is, from any point inside the market, the entire roof can be seen, supported by the original metal trusses. The facades have been rehabilitated, leaving part of the original brick visible and backing it with thermal insulation on the inside to optimize energy savings. The plinth and main facades have been coated with a continuous and breathable lime material, which has always been used in traditional constructions in this Manchegan region.

Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Image 24 of 25
Elevation
Save this picture!
Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Zarzoso

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:13700 Tomelloso, Ciudad Real, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Metamorphosis
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketSpain
Cite: "Abastos Market / Studio Metamorphosis" [Mercado de Abastos / Studio Metamorphosis] 05 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002014/abastos-market-studio-metamorphosis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags