Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

Save
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, FacadeCasa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairCasa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyCasa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenCasa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itu, Brazil
  • Architects: Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ornare
Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the interior of Sao Paulo, facing a preserved forest, this 1200m² house was created to take advantage of the landscape and the terrain. The La Dinda house was the client's dream, who experienced every stage of the project and construction. It is a single-story house and, therefore, was built slightly below ground level, ensuring privacy and a stunning view. After passing through a facade with a lot of volumes, the resident is already faced with the view of the living room, a beautiful wide landscape, like a painting, and sees above the treetops.

Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Favaro Jr.

The residents enjoy Uruguay very much, especially the Atacama region, so the arid environment and colors were references for the entire house. The combination of natural materials such as stone and wood was the palette used in the internal environments and even in the coatings. Without an upper floor and with all integrated environments, it has a U-shaped format and surrounds the leisure area that joins the preserved area - which will always be there. The social and intimate parts are facing the same space.

Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Favaro Jr.

Two winter gardens divide the extremes of the house, leisure area, and intimate area. The kitchen has a polished natural stone slab on the countertop with gray joinery. The monochromatic effect appears a lot in the office's projects. The tone on tone is always preserved. In the dining room, the brises bring the light and shadow effect, and the stone accompanies the environment. The black inverted baseboard forms a slight frame that accompanies the entire house. The gourmet space is composed of a large island to integrate the family, as well as joinery in shades of gray.

Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Image 31 of 33
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Favaro Jr.

The leisure area was planned to offer several possibilities of social environments, with a different view from each one. A pergola is a highlight and was created to ensure the union of the two sides of the house. In addition, it plays the role of a large frame for the living room view. The infinity pool has the darkest covering and brings harmony to the aged wood deck. The steps to access the leisure area seem suspended and stand out in the lighting. The entire house is surrounded by a metal structure and glass doors, ensuring integration and adequate lighting for each space.

Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Favaro Jr.
Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Image 33 of 33
Elevation

In the internal social area, a wooden block that stands out on the moledo stone wall brings a spacious bathroom and a complete home theater. Seven suites with a closet and two bathrooms each complete the intimate area of the house, also with a view of the treetops. The balconies are surrounded by benches facing the landscape. In addition to central air conditioning, the house was designed to be sustainable, with photovoltaic energy and irrigation with reused water.

Save this picture!
Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Favaro Jr.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura" [Casa La Dinda / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura] 17 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001938/casa-la-dinda-alexandre-chaguri-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags