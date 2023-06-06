Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture

House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture

Save
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture

House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Shelving, WindowsHouse in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, BeamHouse in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, GardenHouse in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential
Yomitan, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Studio Marsh

Text description provided by the architects. This one-story wooden house was built for a family of four in Yomitan Village, located in the central part of the main island of Okinawa.

Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Studio Marsh
Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Studio Marsh

Although it's common in Okinawa to build houses with reinforced concrete, the owner wanted a wooden house, not for cost reasons (in fact, wooden construction is more expensive than reinforced concrete in Okinawa). They wanted to create a house that would age with them and be part of the natural cycle of life, where everything eventually returns to the earth. Our design was based on positive and sustainable thinking, guided by the client's outlook on life. The house is situated in a residential area called Kina, Yomitan Village, which was the location of the Ryukyu dynasty post station "Kina Banjo." Three sides of the site are surrounded by solid concrete masses, with a residence and a three-story reinforced concrete apartment across a parking lot to the west. In the past, wooden buildings were the norm in Okinawa, but after experiencing many typhoons, reinforced concrete structures became mainstream and in order to withstand strong winds, the ground surface of past sites was set lower than the surrounding areas to reduce the effect of the wind, and Fukugi trees were planted around the site to form a windbreak forest.

Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Studio Marsh
Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Image 20 of 23
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Studio Marsh

Coincidentally, the ground of this site is lower than the road, and it was surrounded by RC houses that look like Fukugi, so the surrounding environment seemed to have already been prepared for a typhoon. Recently, typhoons are getting stronger and more unpredictable, so the house was designed as a box-shaped structure with a load-bearing wall around the perimeter to reduce the effect of wind pressure. The exterior walls are made of cedar boards, which contrasts with the surrounding reinforced concrete buildings and highlights the "wooden construction" structure. To ensure ample light and ventilation, a courtyard was situated at the center of the box-shaped structure, with all rooms facing the courtyard featuring openings. On the south side of the courtyard, a private room was built, with a Japanese-style room in the center and a living room with a high ceiling on the north side. The owner envisioned the ideal interior space to be a large, open room that allows the Okinawan sunlight, sea breeze, and air to flow freely and circulate throughout the space. Therefore, the courtyard is treated as a single space, and the private rooms are not divided by walls, but rather by fittings. We believe that we were able to create a house filled with a gentle atmosphere that seems to permeate the entire house.

Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Shelving, Windows
© Studio Marsh
Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Image 22 of 23
Section
Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Studio Marsh

In recent years, the amount of wooden houses in Okinawa has been gradually increasing as more and more housing manufacturers from the mainland (Honshu, Kyushu, Shikoku, etc.) have entered the market. In Okinawa, where the natural environment is harsher for building wooden houses than in the mainland, we believe we have presented an Okinawan-style wooden house that uses modern construction methods and technologies.

Save this picture!
House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Studio Marsh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialJapan
Cite: "House in Kina / Takeshi Ishiodori Architecture" 06 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001909/house-in-kina-takeshi-ishiodori-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags